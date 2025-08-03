Buccaneers Super Bowl champion QB competes in a national championship
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson is best known for winning a Super Bowl championship with the Bucs in 2002, but now, he's trying to win a national championship of a different kind — the Pop-A-Shot National Championship.
For the uninitiated, Pop-A-Shot is a style of arcade game you see in arcades and sports bars with smaller basketballs you shoot into a tiny hoop continuously while the basketballs feed themselves back to you. As it turns out, Johnson is pretty good at this — per CBS Sports, Johnson placed third in a regional qualifier for the event and will be one of eight contestants as a Wild Card bid. Unfortunately, he'll have his work cut out for him, as the event's reigning champion, Josh Caputo, will also be among the eight competitors.
The final will take place in Orlando on Friday, in a state where he has plenty of experience winning a championship in. Johnson threw for 11,812 yards, 69 touchdowns and 48 interceptions in 53 games he played with the Buccaneers, including the playoffs, and he helped lead Tampa Bay to a 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders in 2002. Now, he'll look to apply his arm and accuracy once again, but this time, he'll look to become a Pop-A-Shot champion with a (mini) basketball.
Johnson played basketball in high school in North Carolina and was a dual-sport athlete at Florida State, playing basketball there, as well, shooting 51.8% from the field. He'll need to tap into that on Friday if he hopes to win another national championship in his athletic career.
