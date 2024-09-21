BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Broncos
The Buccaneers weren't necessarily supposed to be 2-0 through their first two games, and 1-1 was the most likely scenario, but the Bucs were able to go into Detroit and beat the Lions in a hard-fought game and now will get the chance to get to 3-0 when they return home to Raymond James Stadium to take on the struggling Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay has some injury concerns once again, but their next-man-up attitude should allow for players to step up in the absence of others. The Buccaneers are vying to be one of the top contending teams in the league and starting 3-0 as they steamroll toward the toughest part of their schedule will do wonders for the confidence of the team moving forward.
Last week, the BucsGameday staff was split in their decision, but it was Kade, David, and Dustin who are unscathed thus far starting 2-0. With the Buccaneers set to face the Broncos back in Raymond James Stadium let's see if the majority can get back on track.
READ MORE: Keys To Cannon Fire: How the Bucs Can Beat the Broncos
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Buccaneers will once again be walking into a game in which they have some injury concerns with Calijah Kancey, Luke Goedeke, and Antoine Winfield Jr. already being ruled out with Vita Vea doubtful to play as well after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain last week.
The Denver Broncos are sputtering here early in the season, off to an 0-2 start and getting nothing from their rookie quarterback Bo Nix on offense. The Broncos aren't a horrible team, but they also aren't anywhere near where the Bucs are. The Buccaneers were able to overcome injuries last week against a much better opponent in the Lions and they will do so again this week taking advantage of a Broncos team that is reeling right now, and with the way Todd Bowles' defense is playing I can't see Denver putting up very many points on Sunday.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Buccaneers 31, Broncos 13
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shorthanded once again heading into Week 3, and while they were able to survive and get a gritty win against the Detroit Lions, they shouldn't have nearly that much trouble here. Bo Nix has struggled to read NFL defenses this year and Todd Bowles could give him his greatest challenge yet — don't expect the Broncos to move the football, and even with a tough opposing defense, the Bucs should score enough points to bring it home.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Buccaneers 24, Broncos 10
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Broncos
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Bucs are rolling right now coming off a huge win in Week 2 over the Detroit Lions. Back in Tampa for a home game against the Broncos, the Bucs should have no problem moving to 3-0 on the season. While some may look at this as a trap game, with the Buccaneers overlooking the Broncos ahead of a rematch with the Eagles, the Bucs consider themselves overlooked, even with recent acknowledgment, and won't take Denver lightly.
Even with several injuries to core starters, the Bucs should be able to get past the Broncos. This is the perfect game to re-establish the run game while taking shots when they open up. The Buccaneers are just more talented than this Denver team and should be able to force quarterback Bo Nix into making mistakes. Bucs move to 3-0 on the season with a double-digit win on Sunday.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Buccaneers 31, Broncos 13
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The 2-0 Bucs are rolling and the 0-2 Broncos are not. It’s not always that simple, but in this case, it is. Tampa Bay has a superior roster at nearly every position except outside corner, and even then, the Bucs have two All Pro caliber receivers — only one of which Patrick Surtain II can attempt to cover at one time.
The Buccaneers are also playing at home. And if we learned anything last week from their game in Detroit, it’s that regardless of who is healthy and available, Todd Bowles will have them prepared and ready to go.
Fire the cannons.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-1
Buccaneers 31, Broncos 9
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, are making an arrival. Last season was no fluke, and Tampa Bay will dominate the Broncos with their stout defense to remain perfect on the season and prove as such.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-0
Buccaneers 28, Broncos 14
READ MORE: Scouting the Opposition: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Broncos
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Simply put, the Buccaneers and Broncos are two teams in vastly different places. One team has a struggling quarterback and team that looks lost because of it (among other things) while the other has one that is basking in the glow of proving the haters wrong. Baker Mayfield even has Cleveland Browns fans calling into local radio stations to discuss how much better than Deshaun Watson he is, so that's how things are going. And that's how they'll keep going after Week 3. Putting a beatdown on coach Sean Payton is just icing on the potentially overconfident cake.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-0
Buccaneers 31, Broncos 9
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Buccaneers walked out of Week 2 with a massive road win against the Detroit Lions. The heroics of Baker Mayfield and a short-handed defense led to one of the most impressive victories in the league early in the 2024 season. Now, Tampa Bay returns home to face the struggling Denver Broncos.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is off to a tough start following back-to-back losses to begin his professional career. Nix has only completed 59.7% of his passes while tossing four interceptions to zero touchdowns so far. The running game isn’t any better in Denver, as the first-round pick is also the team’s leading rusher.
This is a potential opportunity for the Buccaneers to blow out the Broncos and get their starters extra rest on Sunday. It’ll be up to Tampa Bay to continue taking care of business but this team seems to already be finding its rhythm on both sides of the ball.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-0
Buccaneers 30, Broncos 10
CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (7-0)
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Denver Broncos
• Bucs Elevate Defensive Lineman to Active Roster
• Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Lineups