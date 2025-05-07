2025 Buccaneers draft pick named biggest 'head scratcher' by ESPN analyst
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means that analysts from every outlet are examining the crop of all 32 teams' latest additions.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a sound draft in 2025, once again showing general manager Jason Licht and his staff's ability to evaluate talent from the collegiate level.
One of the big picks for the Buccaneers came in the first round when they selected former Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The initial reaction from those at the draft, along with the Bucs' fans back at home in Raymond James Stadium, was shock. Why draft a wide receiver in the first round when the team just re-signed Chris Godwin, still has Mike Evans and just witnessed the emergence of Jalen McMillan? On top of that, there were likely more pressing needs at that point for the Bucs, which fans and analysts also called into question.
Those head-scratching questions are still being asked even weeks later as ESPN fantasy football analyst Stephania Bell named the Bucs' pick of Egbuka one of the biggest head-scratchers of the draft.
"This may turn out not to be a head-scratcher at all if Chris Godwin's recovery from ankle surgery has slowed," Bell wrote. "On the surface, the Bucs appeared well-stocked at the position with Mike Evans, Godwin and up-and-comer Jalen McMillan. But their move to take a first-round slot receiver (where Godwin lined up over 60% of the time last season) suggests they are making contingency plans."
Having contingency plans is never a bad thing, especially considering the Buccaneers' current situation. Godwin is coming off his second serious injury of his career, and despite Jason Licht saying it had nothing to do with that, one can read between the lines. Mike Evans isn't getting any younger and likely will continue to sign short-term contracts from here on out until he decides to retire.
Having McMillan is great, but he will need to continue his upward trajectory if he wants to become a part of the next duo in Tampa Bay. Getting Egbuka here makes sense, as he would pair well with McMillan. Not only this, but behind these four, it's hard to see much production coming from the likes of Sterling Shephard, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett and the rest of the wide receiver room.
While it can still be seen as a head scratcher, at this point it makes a whole lot of sense — not only for now, but the future as well. Egbuka was one of the most productive, reliable wide receivers in college over his college career, and despite not getting the recognition such as the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and even Jeremiah Smith, he holds the Ohio State record for all-time receptions.
