Buccaneers stay idle in post-draft NFL power rankings
The NFL Draft has come and gone once again, and it appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have improved their roster from a season ago.
Much of the focus this offseason has been on what the Bucs were going to do to fix their defensive woes last year, and while they didn't necessarily go as heavy as some may have thought on that side of the ball, they were able to add in free agency by signing Haason Reddick.
Fast forward to the NFL Draft, and the Buccaneers shocked many by taking a wide receiver in the first round, nabbing Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. After that, the team went defense-heavy with Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, David Walker and Elijah Roberts and then took another wideout in the seventh round in Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson.
The Bucs undoubtedly improved their roster from a season ago, but it will be up to the entire team to work together to make sure they can make a deeper run in the playoffs, especially with the likes of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons breathing down their neck in the NFC South.
Following the draft, experts and fans alike like to see where the landscape of the NFL is, and in FOX Sports' David Helman's post-draft power rankings, he had the Bucs standing pat as the ninth-best team in the league, with not much movement inside the top ten.
Tampa Bay has what it takes to be one of the best teams in the league, but will need to come together as a collective unit if it wants to make a run at the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy. Adding elite-level players through the draft isn't always easy, but the Bucs prioritized production in the 2025 NFL Draft with the hopes that they can come in immediately and contribute to the goals set out by the team.
