Buccaneers stay idle in post-draft NFL power rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain inside the top-10 in latest post-draft NFL power rankings.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft has come and gone once again, and it appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have improved their roster from a season ago.

Much of the focus this offseason has been on what the Bucs were going to do to fix their defensive woes last year, and while they didn't necessarily go as heavy as some may have thought on that side of the ball, they were able to add in free agency by signing Haason Reddick.

Fast forward to the NFL Draft, and the Buccaneers shocked many by taking a wide receiver in the first round, nabbing Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. After that, the team went defense-heavy with Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, David Walker and Elijah Roberts and then took another wideout in the seventh round in Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson.

READ MORE: Buccaneers star named best at position in NFL by Super Bowl champ

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka is selected as the No. 19 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka is selected as the No. 19 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bucs undoubtedly improved their roster from a season ago, but it will be up to the entire team to work together to make sure they can make a deeper run in the playoffs, especially with the likes of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons breathing down their neck in the NFC South.

Following the draft, experts and fans alike like to see where the landscape of the NFL is, and in FOX Sports' David Helman's post-draft power rankings, he had the Bucs standing pat as the ninth-best team in the league, with not much movement inside the top ten.

Tampa Bay has what it takes to be one of the best teams in the league, but will need to come together as a collective unit if it wants to make a run at the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy. Adding elite-level players through the draft isn't always easy, but the Bucs prioritized production in the 2025 NFL Draft with the hopes that they can come in immediately and contribute to the goals set out by the team.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' $52 million cornerback named cut candidate after NFL Draft

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

