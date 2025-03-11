3 free agents Bucs should consider targeting after Day 1 of NFL free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some very good work done on Day 1 of the NFL's legal tampering period of free agency. They re-signed fan favorite Chris Godwin, they brought back guard Ben Bredeson and added potentially dynamic pass rusher Haason Reddick to the fold.
But the Bucs don't have to be done. We're into Day 2 now, and there are still plenty of strong potential options for Tampa Bay as free agency frenzy is winding down and the smoke clears.
Here are three players the Bucs should be keen on signing to address some big needs in the defense along with their projected APY from Over the Cap:
LB Tyrel Dodson
APY projection: $9,906,000 million
The Buccaneers still need a coverage linebacker even with Lavonte David's return. The team could bet on SirVocea Dennis to do that next year, but there's currently a good option on the market in linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Dodson posted an 82,9 coverage grade last year, per PFF's metrics, and he netted 80 solo tackles and a forced fumble. Dodson's run defense needs some work, but outside of that, he'd be a strong option for Tampa Bay in desperate need of some coverage help in the middle.
CB Rasul Douglas
APY projection: $3,425,000 million
If Todd Bowles wants ballhawks, Rasul Douglas could be his man. Douglas is another somewhat risky signing, as he had a down year last year in 2024, but he's netted 14 picks from 2021-23. His years with the Packers have been more productive than his years with the Bills, and a change of scenery could help him bring that back out alongside Zyon McCollum in the secondary.
S Justin Reid
APY projection: $5,214,000 million
The Buccaneers could use a strong safety to play alongside Antoine Winfield Jr., and Reid could be that option. At 28 years old, Reid netted 87 combined tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions in 2024 with the Kansas City Chiefs and was solid in both pass defense and run defense, grading out with a 77.4 and a 75,9 in both categories via PFF, respectively. There's an added bonus here, too — getting Reid at safety could allow Tykee Smith to stay in the slot as a nickel corner, which would make quite the secondary.
