Agent of Buccaneers' new $14 million edge rusher speaks on signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some high marks for what they have been able to do this offseason thus far, and with the NFL draft now less than a month away, they will have the ability to build upon that.
Holes have been filled along with depth, and while there still could be more moves to be made, it seems like the focus is now centered around how to attack the draft with the incoming class of collegiate players.
However, before we get to the draft, there is still talk going about the free agency period, and that doesn't exclude the Bucs. They picked up one of the more peculiar players this offseason by signing elite edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year deal worth up to $14 million.
Reddick has been an enigma since announcing himself as one of the league's best at getting after the quarterback. He found himself having four straight seasons with double-digit sacks while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors along the way, but this past offseason he held out for a larger contract from the New York Jets.
That holdout lasted a while, and it eventually led Reddick to seek new representation, eventually landing with Drew Rosenhaus as his agent. Just a week after hiring Rosenhaus, Reddick returned to the field for the Jets but ultimately wasn't able to return to his All-Pro form, only collecting a single sack over the course of 10 games.
All signs point towards a possible return to Reddick's old ways in Tampa Bay, however, and in an exclusive interview with JoeBucsFan.com, Rosenhaus assured the Krewe that they would be getting a reinvigorated Reddick.
“Haason, in all of our discussions, has been incredibly excited about signing with the Buccaneers,” Rosenhaus told JoeBucsFan. “Really looking forward to playing for Coach Bowles, and he knows [outside linebackers] Coach [Larry] Foote well. Really pumped about going to one of the better teams in the league. He’s really motivated to have a great season — last year was a challenging year for a lot of reasons. But he’s looking forward to rebounding and getting back in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro and hopefully winning a championship.”
That is music to Buccaneers fans' ears. Many had concerns with the signing but eventually realized that a new home might have been needed for Reddick following the catastrophe that occurred in New York just a season ago.
Reddick's connections with Foote absolutely helped here, as the two overlapped during their time with the Arizona Cardinals from 2017-18. While Reddick didn't enjoy the success he has seen until after Foote came to Tampa Bay, Foote helped lay the foundation for what Reddick would eventually become.
It appears as if the Bucs are getting a player who is hungry to show the world that he is still one of the premier players at his position. Not only that, he's also excited to be in Tampa Bay and ready to bounce back and win a Super Bowl for, as Rosenhaus described, "one of the better teams in the league."
