NFL approves major rule change that drastically affected Buccaneers in 2024
The annual NFL owners meeting has come and gone, and there was plenty to come out of it that is exciting and informative for Buccaneers fans.
While much of the talk surrounded what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to accomplish this offseason in free agency and what to expect in the NFL Draft, there were some broader conversations happening surrounding some of the proposed rule changes.
Some of those proposed rule changes have been approved by the NFL owners, with the major one being that both teams will be allowed to possess the ball in overtime in the regular season with 10 minutes on the clock, mirroring the 2022 amendment that allowed both teams to possess the ball in overtime even if the first team with the ball scored a touchdown in the playoffs specifically.
The approved overtime rules are huge for several teams, but the rule change could have drastically helped the Buccaneers a season ago. Tampa Bay played three overtime games in 2024, against the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, and in those first two games, the Bucs would go on to lose both matchups without ever having a possession in the overtime period.
All 32 teams had representatives from ownership, managers and coaches present at the meetings and when speaking to media about the proposed rule change, Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles seems to be all for it.
"I’m all for both teams getting the football – at least it gives you a chance. It gives you a fair chance," Bowles said. "Now, if one team holds the ball long and you’re in the two-minute mode, we’ll see, but most of the teams score on the first possession anyway. To give the other team a chance to get the ball back will add some excitement to the game."
I don't see for a second how this rule change could be negatively viewed by anyone, as it equals the playing field and doesn't allow for a game to be decided by a coin flip. Bowles is right in saying that it's fair and will add to the flair of the game, providing last-minute theatrics that are sure to have an astounding impact on the game as a whole.
While the overtime rule change may be the biggest, some others weren't passed or were tabled for the future, including the Philadelphia Eagles' patented 'tush push' that the Green Bay Packers submitted to be banned from the game. However, the overtime rule wasn't the only rule that was amended during the meetings, as the proposal to expand the NFL's replay-assist system was also approved.
Per the release, the rule will "expand Instant Replay's ability to advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present."
Ultimately, this will come with more replays, but will also allow for the referees to get the call right on the field rather than having the call or play in question hang over their heads when there would be no replay involved.
The changes aren't all that drastic as we have seen in the past, but they absolutely will even the playing field across the league. And while a season too late when it comes to the Buccaneers for the new regular season overtime rules, Tampa Bay should be joyous as they could find themselves in similar situations in 2025 and moving forward.
