Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Panthers in Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially on playoff watch after they dominated the Carolina Panthers 48-14 in Week 17 and the Atlanta Falcons suffered a loss to the Washington Commanders to vault the Bucs back into the top spot of the NFC South.
If the Buccaneers want to make sure they reach the playoffs for a fifth successive season, then they will need another strong showing in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Bucs' offense stole the show against the Panthers, but it was the improved play of the defense that was able to limit Bryce Young and company. Despite their record, the Panthers have been improving towards the end of the season, so the Bucs defense being able to hold them to just 14 points is a huge step in the right direction.
Tampa Bay's defense held Carolina to just 2/9 on third down and sacked quarterback Bryce Young five times. There are still areas of improvement for the Bucs' defense, but they are trending in the right direction as the playoffs loom. Here is how the Buccaneers' defensive players graded out in their win over the Panthers.
PFF Grade: 79.9
2. OLB Yaya Diaby
PFF Grade: 78.5
3. DE Logan Hall
PFF Grade: 73.8
4. LB Lavonte David
PFF Grade: 71.7
T-5. CB Jamel Dean
PFF Grade: 71.7
Lowest Graded:
1. FS Jordan Whitehead
PFF Grade: 35.9
2. FS Mike Edwards
PFF Grade: 47.4
4. RE Calijah Kancey
PFF Grade: 52.2
5. RE C.J. Brewer
PFF Grade: 55.4
