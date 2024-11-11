Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. San Francisco 49ers

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players in their heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive production hasn't been the reason behind the team's four-game slump. Many would have figured that the Bucs' offense would have taken a step back since the injuries suffered to wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but it hadn't shown until this week.

Up to this point, Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Liam Coen had put up a masterclass without their two stars, but on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers Mayfield only had just over 100 yards passing for one score while the Bucs' top receivers were two running backs and tight end Cade Otton - Ryan Miller was the leading wideout on the day with 11 yards.

Although the passing game wasn't up to par with what we are used to, the running game once again reached over 100 yards with rookie Bucky Irving leading the way with 113 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Here is how the Buccaneers' offensive players graded out in their heartbreaking walk-off loss to the 49ers.

Highest Graded:

1. LT Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs
Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 75.4

2. RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 74.7

3. RB Rachaad White

Rachaad White
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball as ]San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) tackles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.4

4. LT Justin Skule

Justin Skule
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (left) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) talk after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 65.5

5. TE Payne Durham

Payne Durham
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 65.4

Lowest Graded:

1. WR Rakim Jarrett

Rakim Jarrett
Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) warms up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 48.8

2. WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 49.4

3. LG Ben Bredeson

Ben Bredeson
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.5

4. WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 54.9

5. WR Marquez Callaway

Marquez Callaway
Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.3

