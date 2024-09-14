Bill Belichick Praises Bucs QB Baker Mayfield
Bill Walsh. Don Shula. Vince Lombardi. Tom Landry. Andy Reid.
Identifying the greatest NFL head coach of all time is a subjective exercise. That being said, it isn’t all that difficult. Although Don Shula remains the NFL’s winningest head coach in terms of total victories, not all wins are created equal.
Bill Belichick, who is second in career victories, trumps the field in terms of playoff wins (31) and Super Bowl victories (8). Many people forget that prior to winning six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick had already secured two Lombardi Trophies as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants under Bill Parcells.
Although Belichick is without a job currently, he still has the opportunity to add more wins to his resume. In the meantime, Belichick is trying his hand as a TV analyst. And so far, the reviews are very positive. Which shouldn’t be a surprise, because despite his unique personality, the guy knows football as well as anyone on planet earth.
Recently, Belichick was speaking on Inside the NFL, and he went on a brief but passionate tirade about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
“I love Baker Mayfield. I love what he did down there. He has revived his career, overcoming adversity. I love Baker Mayfield.”
Regardless of whether or not you agree that Bill Belichick is deserving of being considered the greatest NFL coach of all time, you can't deny his accomplishments. He is objectively one of the smartest minds in the history of the sport, and as such, his opinions carry significantly more weight than almost any other 'expert' you'll find talking about the NFL on television.
And now, you can add Belichick to the rapidly expanding list of people who believe in Tampa Bay's franchise QB.
