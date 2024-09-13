Bucs Down 3 Starters, 2 Others Questionable vs. Lions
Things aren't looking splendid for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the injury front.
Tampa Bay is set to head to Detroit to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and when they do, they won't be 100%. Head coach Todd Bowles already mentioned that three starters — safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) — will not play, but the injuries could be more pressing than that.
Defensive back Josh Hayes is also listed as out with an ankle injury, but there's a lot of questionables on the list. Cornerback Zyon McCollum is ready to play, but needs to get out of concussion protocol first. Defensive back Tykee Smith was sick and didn't practice on Thursday and Friday, but could be in line to play on Sunday, and defensive tackle Logan Hall is recovering from a foot injury and is questionable as well.
Take a look at the full injury report below:
If McCollum isn't able to make it out of concussion protocol, he'll likely be replaced by either Tyrek Funderburk or Keenan Isaac, the latter of whom returned to Tampa Bay after a very brief stint with the Carolina Panthers. Justin Skule will take Luke Goedeke's place, and safety Christian Izien will stand in for Antoine Winfield Jr.
On Detroit's side, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and wideout Isaiah Williams (abdomen) are out, while pass rusher Marcus Davenport (groin) is doubtful. Linebacker Kirby Joseph, tackle Penei Sewell and wideout Jameson Williams are all questionable, and if any of those three don't play, Detroit could find themselves in a similar boat to Tampa Bay.
