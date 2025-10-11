3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite an outrageous number of injuries to key players, have grinded their way to a 4-1start to begin the 2025 NFL season. The task won't get any easier in Week 6, though, as the Buccaneers will need to overcome a well-rounded San Francisco 49ers team that, despite their own injury issues, sits atop the impressive NFC West division with a 4-1 record.
When these two shorthanded teams meet on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, there will still be plenty of talent on the field. Amidst the many intriguing matchups that are expected to unfold, these three remain the most pertinent when it comes to determining which team will prevail in the end and ultimately move to an impressive 5-1 record atop the NFC standings.
Trent Williams vs. Yaya Diaby
The Buccaneers were stifled as a pass rushing unit vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The team was unable to produce a single sack in the game, and the lack of pressure on Darnold led to him torching the Bucs for 341 yards and 4 TDs passing. Tampa Bay’s group of pass rushers will need to do a much better job this week vs. San Francisco, but they’ll have an impenetrable wall standing in their way in the form of Trent Williams.
Although that job does not fall exclusively onto the shoulders of Yaya Diaby, the team is expecting more from their third-round pick in 2023 out of Louisville, who will surely be matched up against the 49ers’ stud LT for much of the day. There’s no question that Diaby himself is eager to turn his positive pressure numbers into sacks as well, but doing so against one of the strongest and most powerful tackles in the NFL will be a major challenge.
Emeka Egbuka vs. Deommodore Lenoir
Emeka Egbuka has taken the NFL by storm. Just five games into his NFL career, the rookie out of Ohio State is already near the top of the league in yards (4th) and TDs (2nd). Not only does Egbuka seem like a lock for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, but he’s even getting buzz as a potential MVP candidate.
More importantly though, with no Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, or Jalen McMillan in the lineup, the load of the Buccaneers’ passing game will fall almost exclusively on Egbuka in this matchup against Robert Saleh’s defense in San Francisco.
Of all the cornerbacks on the 49ers roster, Deommodore Lenoir remains the most formidable. Despite slipping to the 5th round back in the 2021 draft, the 26-year old veteran has had a very steady career in San Francisco. That said, Lenoir hasn’t put together his best campaign so far in 2025. According to PFF, he’s the 57th ranked CB based on overall grade (59.9), with a modest coverage grade of 60.4.
It’s safe to assume that Lenoir will draw Egbuka in coverage more often than not, and whether or not he’s able to slow down the Bucs’ impressive rookie will go a long way toward determining how successful his team is at slowing down Tampa Bay’s offense.
Lavonte David vs. Christian McCaffrey
Despite a key interception to seal the game last week vs. the Seahawks, Lavonte David hasn’t had his best season as a Buccaneer. To make matters worse, his partner in the middle of the Bucs’ defense, SirVocea Dennis, has been a complete liability in pass coverage. As a result, the brunt of the work will fall on David’s shoulders when it comes to slowing down one of the best receiving backs in the history of the sport in Christian McCaffrey.
As detailed in a players to watch for the 49ers article on BucsGameday, McCaffrey is on a historic pace this season in terms of his production as a receiver out of the backfield. If CMC is able to maintain his current pace for the remainder of the season, he will set all-time NFL records for a running back in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs.
It’s not just McCaffrey’s ability to create separation as a route-runner, but also his elite hand-eye coordination, which allows him to haul in passes at full speed without breaking stride, and his dynamic agility, which makes him a nightmare after the catch.
This matchup between one of the NFL’s most dynamic receiving threats and an underwhelming coverage group in the middle of the Bucs’ defense should terrify Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.
