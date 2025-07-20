Buccaneers offensive star sends message after surgery
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just days away from the start of training camp.
The Bucs are aiming to make deeper playoff runs than they have in the past two seasons as they celebrate 50 years as an NFL franchise, and it all begins this week.
Training camp will provide the Bucs the opportunity to show how they've grown this offseason. It will also provide them a chance to incorporate their new players into the scheme while also getting on the same page under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.
While most of the team will be in attendance for training camp, it's not likely that we'll see Chris Godwin out there or Tristan Wirfs, who recently underwent surgery on the same knee that caused him to miss time last season.
Wirfs in Good Spirits
Wirfs suffered an MCL injury last season, which made him miss a game before coming back and playing the rest of the season with a brace on his knee. After further evaluation this offseason, the staff and Wirfs decided to move ahead with minor surgery that will keep him out for at least the Buccaneers' first few games.
Wirfs has since been rehabbing, and in a recent Instagram post, he gave his thanks to the fans who are wishing him well during this time.
"Offseason film study ✌🏾 Can’t wait for year 6
Thank you for all the well wishes, I’ll be back soon 🫡"
Wirfs can be seen spending time with his wife, Meredith, and the recent addition to the family, son Julius, during the offseason. Wirfs is also making sure he is keeping up with things off the field to make sure that he is ready to go once he is able to return from injury.
Wirfs, an All-Pro from both tackle spots, is the leader along the offensive line, and the Bucs will greatly miss him early in the season. The Bucs' offensive line should still hold pretty well, but it's always a punch to the gut when a guy like Wirfs isn't in the lineup.
This offseason, the Bucs signed swing tackle Charlie Heck, who is expected to fill in for Wirfs while he is out. Heck hasn't gotten much starting time across the league but figures to be a solid piece in Wirfs' absence, so don't expect Tampa Bay to make any moves here unless something drastic happens throughout training camp.
