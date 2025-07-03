Bucs’ Baker Mayfield compared to Browns' potential starting QB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has seen it all through his seven seasons in the NFL.
He saw the glory of being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2018, led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years (the longest in franchise history) and was cast aside by that same franchise only to bounce around for a season before getting his next shot in Tampa Bay.
Mayfield, despite finding the best success in his career with the Buccaneers, is still one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the league. And now, he is being compared to a quarterback of his former team, the Browns.
In a recent talking point on The Insiders, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe compared recently signed Browns quarterback and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to not only Mayfield, but also Sam Darnold.
"[Kevin Stefanski] talked about Kenny Pickett and his talent, and feeling like they can develop more out of him, as well," Wolfe said. "We've seen in the past, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, sort of get a career resurgence, and there's a belief they can do some off that with Kevin Stefanski."
Interesting.
We're not saying that Pickett couldn't do it, but it's hard to see him having a resurrection of a career such as Darnold and Mayfield. Mayfield and Darnold both proved themselves in some sort of fashion before being cast off as starters, and eventually had to suffer through animosity to get to where they are now.
Pickett hasn't necessarily had to deal with the same despite being benched. The media wasn't on him. He didn't take the heat like Darnold or Mayfield. So, it begs the question — how much of a chip on a shoulder does he actually have to prove his doubters wrong?
While still a possibility, I find it hard to believe that Pickett can replicate what Mayfield and Darnold have done with their careers. Let's also not forget about Geno Smith, who also dug himself out of his grave to become a starting quarterback in the league. I may be wrong, and I would love for Pickett to prove me so.
