Way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft sends intriguing prospect to Buccaneers
It wasn't all that long ago that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed in their newest draft class. The 2025 Bucs' class was a bit surprising as they took former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round before loading up on the defense with the likes of Benjamin Morrison and David Walker before finishing off with Oregon Ducks' standout Tez Johnson.
The Bucs' rookies have already been heavily involved in the offseason programs, completing both minicamps and OTAs as they gear up for their first training camp in the big leagues.
While all eyes will be on this year's crop of rookies and how Tampa Bay will look to improve off their early Wild Card exit from the 2024 season, it is never too early to examine where they might be come April of next season and who they will be selecting with their first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft once they are on the clock.
According to ESPN draft expert Matt Miller, the Bucs will, unfortunately, have a season similar to the one they had in 2024: an early exit in the Wild Card round.
Miller's hypothesis has Tampa Bay picking with the 22nd overall pick and has Jason Licht, Todd Bowles and company taking an intriguing prospect in former Florida State Seminole turned LSU Tiger edge rusher Patrick Payton.
"Payton has been on scouts' radar since 2022, flashing as a freshman at Florida State before compiling seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2023. He struggled along with the rest of the Seminoles in 2024, with his sack total falling to four," wrote Miller. "He'll look to regain his first-round status at LSU in 2025. If he does, Payton would be an intriguing fit for the Buccaneers, as his quickness and speed off the edge would be an ideal match to the power that defensive tacklesVita Vea and Calijah Kancey possess."
Payton in the red & pewter?
As Miller mentioned, Payton's career got off to a great start as he started off the edge opposite of former first-round draft pick Jared Verse. His redshirt freshman year, he earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and then continued to develop into his sophomore season.
In his sophomore season, Payton was an animal. He led Florida State's defensive line in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (7), and led the ACC in pass breakups with 10 from his edge position.
Following the Seminoles' snub from the College Football Playoff and the departure of elite linemen such as Verse and Braden Fiske, Payton was expected to step into a leadership role. That unfortunately didn't net the results either Payton or FSU wanted, ultimately leading the two to head in different directions.
Payton, who is now at LSU following his transfer, appears to work himself back into the first round, according to Miller. Interestingly, the Bucs would take an edge that has had an up-and-down careerd early in the draft, especially given Payton's history of potentially not playing at his highest on every down.
However, the Bucs could find themselves looking for help at the position if things don't work out with Haason Reddick. If, and that's a big if, Payton can turn things around this season with the Tigers, then he could see his draft stock rise. But I wouldn't put my money on Bowles and the Bucs taking a gamble on an edge such as him if they were to be picking 22nd overall.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
