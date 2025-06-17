Bucs WR Mike Evans gives rare praise to Bengals star receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready for another season of high expectations, and one of their most famous players is still setting the standard.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is entering his 12th NFL season and remains one of the league’s most dominant forces. He’s topped 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his career—tying Jerry Rice’s all-time record in 2024—and has accumulated more yards over the past decade (11,633) than any other receiver in the league.
During Bucs minicamp, Evans sat down with FOX Sports' Greg Auman, and Buccaneers fans may be surprised to hear one name he singled out: Ja'Marr Chase.
“Ja'Marr Chase. He's a guy where if you said he was better than me — I don't think anybody's better than me — but if you said him, I would understand,” said Evans.
It was a classic Mike Evans response. He still sees himself as the gold standard. But acknowledging Chase, even hypothetically, was a notable moment of respect from one of the league’s most accomplished veterans.
Evans didn’t stop there. He also mentioned Justin Jefferson, Nico Collins and Drake London as players he admires from the next wave of NFL receivers. While he didn’t go into great detail on each, the fact that he singled them out says plenty.
The Buccaneers are hoping that standard continues in 2025. If Evans can hit the 1,000-yard mark once again, he’ll break Jerry Rice’s legendary record. In an era defined by quick turnarounds and changing rosters, Evans remains a constant in Tampa Bay and the NFL.
Even as he nods to the next generation, he’s not giving up the crown. He’s just letting them know that he sees them. But he’s still here.
