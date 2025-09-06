BucsGameday's Week 1 picks for Buccaneers-Falcons
It's finally time — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, and it's a big NFC South divisional matchup.
The Bucs are looking for revenge in this game, having lost four of their last five games against the Atlanta Falcons. These are both new teams, though, with the Bucs revamping their defense and the Falcons starting Michael Penix Jr. against Tampa Bay for the first time.
Will the Buccaneers start the year off with a W? Or will they stumble and take an L? Our staff gave their thoughts below:
JC Allen, Writer: Bucs 24, Falcons 17
After months of waiting, football is finally back! The Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons to open up their season, and they want this one badly. Not just to open the season 1-0, but to exact revenge on a Falcons team that swept them in the regular season last year. The Bucs have the superior roster with the talent needed at every spot to win.
Atlanta will trot out second-year quarterback, Michael Pennex, but his job became in instantaneously harder when not just his starting right tackle but their backup as well got injured during training camp, leaving them on their third-string right tackle. The Bucs pass rushers have to be licking their chops and will be a key part of ensuring a Buccaneers victory. The Falcons present plenty of problems defensively as well, but the Bucs offense should be able to overcome whatever they throw at
them.
Darius Hayes, Writer: Bucs 28, Falcons 23
This matchup features Baker Mayfield squaring off against rookie Michael Penix Jr., who’s entering his first full season as the starter. Going up against a Todd Bowles defense in your debut is never
easy. The disguises and complexities can be overwhelming, especially for a young quarterback seeing it for the first time. Can the Falcons stop the Buccaneers’ rushing attack? If Bucky Irving and company get going, the Bucs’ offense will stay balanced and control the tempo.
Atlanta swept the Bucs last season with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but I think Tampa gets its getback
this week. I expect the Bucs’ defense to step up and make things difficult for Penix while Mayfield and the offense grind out enough production to steal a road win. Tampa was 5-3 away from home last season, and I think that road toughness carries over.
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21
Todd Bowles' defense got absolutely shredded by the Atlanta Falcons in both matchups last season. It's even worse when you consider the fact that Kirk Cousins was the quarterback at the time. Although I expect Michael Penix to be a clear upgrade over Cousins this season, the Buccaneers should be extra motivated to exact revenge in Atlanta and put the Falcons in their place. I think it will be a close game, but the Buccaneers' veteran experience will prove to be the difference in the end.
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 21
The Buccaneers and the Falcons will each enter this matchup missing some key players, but they will be amped up to finally play a meaningful football game. The Falcons swept the Bucs last season with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but will be ushering in second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the starter. Penix can cause the Bucs issues, but overall, I think the improvements on the defense will be able to hold the passing game in check for the most part. The issue with the Falcons is their running game. If the Buccaneers can slow down MVP candidate Bijan Robinson, they will have a great chance of pulling off a huge divisional victory on the road in Week 1.
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 17
The NFL is finally back with the regular season kicking off. Excitement is building around the Buccaneers after the talent the team retained and new additions to the franchise through the draft and free agency.
Continuity is the name of the game for Tampa Bay’s offense. Despite breaking in another new offensive coordinator, the Buccaneers return practically every starter on the unit from last season, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.
Mayfield didn’t play a snap during the preseason but that might not matter considering he’s coming off the most productive single season of his professional career. The former No. 1 overall pick has flipped the narrative as he goes into his third year with the Buccaneers.
I think Tampa Bay has the edge over Atlanta to open the season, especially considering the difference in experience between Mayfield and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix.
River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of unknowns to contend with — they have a new offensive coordinator, they're missing left tackle Tristan Wirfs and their linebacking corps is razor-thin depth-wise. If any of these things (or all three) caused a Bucs loss, I wouldn't be surprised, but I also don't think that's gonna happen.
The Bucs are more talented than the Falcons, and the Falcons have problems of their own. Their offensive line depth has been decimated, Michael Penix Jr. hasn't had a full season of NFL football under his belt yet and Raheem Morris' coaching has been suspect. The Falcons got the Bucs twice last season, but this is a new team with new aspirations, and I think a revamped defense and returning offense gets the job done in the A.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
• 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency