BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in control of their destiny as they can ensure a fourth straight NFC South crown if they win out through their remaining three games. Here in Week 16, the Buccaneers head to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football.
The Buccaneers have ripped off four straight victories after defeating a strong contender in the AFC in the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 and seem to be peaking at just the right time. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season hasn't quite gone according to plan as they have dealt with a ton of injuries including key ones to quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
The Bucs will have to try and not look ahead as their playoff hopes still hang in the balance, and with the offense firing on all cylinders under Liam Coen and the reemergence of a Todd Bowles' defense over the past few weeks, Tampa Bay should have a great chance of walking out of Jerry's World with a victory.
Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 16
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hot since their bye week, ripping off four straight wins including a massive 40-17 win over a stout Chargers team last week. The Bucs are searching for their fourth straight NFC South title and likely will need to win out the rest of the way if they want to absolutely make sure they make the postseason.
Here in Week 16, the Bucs get a middling Cowboys team that is barely hanging on to playoff hopes but dealing with a myriad of injuries — something that has undoubtedly impacted their season. Even with the injuries, the Cowboys have shown fight and the Bucs will need to pay attention to the likes of Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and newcomer Rico Dowdle.
While the Cowboys have shown fight, the Bucs are peaking at the right time and I believe they are going to continue carrying this momentum and come away with another huge win in primetime on Sunday Night Football from Jerry's World.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-6
Buccaneers 34, Cowboys 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Chargers are a much better team than the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cowboys have won just a single game at home this year. That being said, I think they're far from pushovers, and weapons like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons can ruin your day if you aren't careful. I don't think this will be a particularly easy game the likes of the New York Giants, for example, but I think Tampa Bay will get it done in Dallas and move to 9-6 on the year.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-6
Buccaneers 28, Cowboys 20
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Bucs are rolling in a four-game win streak since the bye week. They are in control of their own destiny to win their fourth consecutive NFC South title and fifth straight trip to the playoffs. However, with the Atlanta Falcons nipping at their heels, they will need to win out to ensure their spot.
The Bucs' next opponent comes against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys season hasn't gone so well. After finishing 12-5 last year, they sit at 6-8 and need a lot of help to try and make the dance. Injuries have taken their toll this year but it's not the only reason Dallas has struggled.
The Cowboys' defense has struggled to have success in anything to do with the run game on both sides of the ball. They are 29th against the run and 27th rushing and have allowed 27 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bucs are coming off three straight 200-plus yard rushing games and are averaging 28.8 points per contest.
READ MORE: Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Cowboys
Dallas holds the series edge by a significant 16 to 6 margin. However, this isn't a Cowboys team of yesteryear. The Bucs should roll on this one and the only way they don't is if they commit turnovers and untimely penalties.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-6
Buccaneers 32, Cowboys 16
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
It appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally hit their stride. The offense has maintained its high level of play all season while the defense has recently shown signs of life for the first time. Having won four games in a row to capture the top spot in the NFC South over Atlanta, the vibes are extremely high in Tampa Bay.
That said, the Bucs must avoid the dangerous and enticing concept of looking too far ahead. Their spot in the postseason is not carved to stone, and the Dallas Cowboys, despite struggling this season, are not a team you want to overlook. Todd Bowles needs to make sure his team is locked in for this one, and I think the Bucs have enough veterans to reinforce that message.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-4
Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Cowboys are just 1-6 in Jerry's World. The Buccaneers also happen to be a solid offensive team capable of putting plenty of points on the board. Count on Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay to keep stacking momentum ahead of an eventual playoff berth.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
Buccaneers 30, Cowboys 21
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers Players 'Doubtful' For Cowboys Road Game
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
I hate that I feel this way, but as confident as I was the Buccaneers would rise up and beat the Chargers last week I have a sinking feeling that a letdown is coming. I wouldn't hate someone in the building reading that and throwing it in my face, but I'm going to go with my guy here. The good news is that the Bucs still get the win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-2
Buccaneers 21, Cowboys 20
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious for the fourth game in a row, and it was one of their top performances of the season against the Chargers. The Buccaneers are starting to play their best football with the playoffs on the horizon, which is certainly a positive.
Things are beginning to click ahead of Tampa Bay's fourth road game in the last five weeks. Dallas is dealing with plenty of injuries but can still pose a threat. With that being said, the Cowboys have delivered stinker after stinker at home this season. It would be par for the course for that trend to continue on Sunday night in front of a national audience.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-3
Buccaneers 30, Cowboys 17
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
• Is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin A Franchise Tag Candidate in 2025?
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Addresses Head Coaching Candidate Rumors
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Atlanta Falcons' Benching of Kirk Cousins