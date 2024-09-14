BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a blowout win in their season opener against the Washington Commanders and will now look to start 2-0 when they head to Detroit in a rematch of last season's NFC Divisional Round against the Lions.
Last week the BucsGameday staff swept, going 7-0 — let's see if they can keep it up predicting the final outcome of this Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
I went on record during Hear the Cannons this week and said that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a strong shot at beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. That still remains the case, although I still think that with all the injuries the Bucs have suffered and with three centric pieces in Antoine Winfield Jr., Luke Goedeke and Calijah Kancey already confirmed as OUT for the game doesn't make it any easier.
Ultimately, the Lions are healthier and had a bit of a tougher opener to their season to get them prepared to take on the Bucs in Week 2. With the game being at Ford Field along with the factors above, I will give the edge here to the Lions, albeit in a dog fight till the very end.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Lions 24, Buccaneers 23
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Bucs played great football against the Commanders, but an NFC contender might be above their pay grade. Additionally, injuries to Luke Goedeke and a slew of starters on the defensive side of the ball will make an already tall task even more difficult. Lions take this one in Motor City and the Bucs focus on getting healthy.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Lions 31, Buccaneers 23
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Bucs are down bad heading into their “revenge game” against the Detroit Lions. Already without Antoine Winfield Jr. and Calijah Kancey, they will now be without Luke Goedeke and Josh Hayes, three starters and their top special teams player. The team waits on bated breath to see if Zyon McCollum can clear concussion protocol in time for their Week 2 matchup — otherwise, they will be down another starter, and an undrafted rookie, Tyrek Funderburk, will be pressed to start. Two other starters are listed as questionable in Tykee Smith and Logan Hall.
Being down so many key players will put the Bucs in a difficult position against a high-powered offense and an improved defense for Detroit. The Bucs need to get off to a fast start and put points on the board while trying to shut down the Lions' run game and put pressure on Jared Goff limiting his effectiveness in the passing game. However, Goff is one of the better QBs in the league under pressure and will have his full complement of weapons. What looked like a difficult game for the Bucs when the schedule came out looks even harder now with all the injuries and I don’t think the Bucs have enough to overcome it all for a win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Lions 31, Buccaneers 20
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Bucs' only hope of winning this game is if the offense improves on what was a tremendous performance last week and puts together a near-flawless effort from start to finish.
I have trouble envisioning that scenario coming to fruition with Justin Skule having to match up against Aiden Hutchinson. We saw what Hutch did to the Rams’ depleted OL in Week 1.
Since their dominant Week 1 victory less than a week ago, the bad news keeps on coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A litany of injuries to key starters — at crucial positions no less — immediately transforms a road game in Detroit from an uphill climb to a Mount Everest-like challenge.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Lions 34, Buccaneers 20
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The two sides are going to play close, and the underdog Buccaneers will eventually come away from the game with a tight victory. The Lions took this matchup twice last season, including eliminating Tampa Bay from the playoffs. Baker Mayfield has a newfound fire to his game, and the Buccaneers' offense will help them secure a victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Buccaneers 30, Lions 27
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Injuries are going to be a big concern for the Bucs going up against a Lions team that didn’t play at top gear in their win last weekend against the Rams. However, the Buccaneers will appreciate not having to chase a young quarterback around the yard and their high-flying offense is looking in sync early, so I still think they can come away with a little bit of playoff payback in what could very well become a shootout.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Buccaneers 31, Lions 28
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Buccaneers took care of business to begin the season by blowing out the Commanders. I expected a win by multiple possessions, but Tampa Bay easily took control of this game and there was never truly a point where Washington threatened to pull off an upset.
Now, they're onto a playoff rematch in a building where the Buccaneers came up just short against Detroit last season. The Lions looked far from unbeatable in their overtime victory and rally over the Los Angeles Rams. With that being said, the Buccaneers obviously struggled to open up the running attack against a weak Washington defense and are dealing with injuries in the defensive backfield.
This is certainly going to be a close one and I think the Buccaneers are going to have a chip on their shoulder to get a little revenge – even if it’s a new year. I’ll take Tampa Bay by a field goal.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Buccaneers 27, Lions 24
CONSENSUS: Lions (4-3)
