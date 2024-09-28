BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off an embarrassing loss this past week when they took a 26-7 L on the chin from the Denver Broncos from their home field. The offense couldn't muster much outside of a lone touchdown to Chris Godwin and the injuries on the defensive side of the ball showed its true colors for the first time.
The Bucs will look to get things back on track as they will stay home and take on their rivals from the NFC East the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is how our staff has the game playing out this weekend with former quarterback Tom Brady on his first call of a former team.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
Both the Buccaneers and Eagles are dealing with injuries as they head into this one, with some players questionable to play including Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Bucs are coming off a game that they shouldn't have lost and appeared to be looking ahead to this matchup with Philadelphia. Well, that game is finally here, and even though I believe the Buccaneers will look and be better in this matchup, I think that the injuries they still are having issues with will be their downfall in this one despite maybe outplaying the Eagles. Give me the Eagles in a tightly contested battle.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-2
Eagles 24, Buccaneers 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
Tampa Bay’s initial burst of luck appears to be running out. There is a foundation for the team that won its first two games, but poor offensive line play, injuries, and an invisible pass rush have begun to show through the cracks. The Eagles are a problematic team that may be down its best two wide receivers, but Tampa Bay is on the back foot and may run into some trouble here after a blowout loss to the Eagles.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-2
Eagles 24, Buccaneers 17
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Looking to bounce back from an unexpected blowout at home last week against the Broncos, the Bucs face the Eagles in a rematch of last season‘s wildcard game. Tampa Bay is expected to have help in the trenches this week with both Vita Vea and Luke Goedeke returning to action.
On the other hand, it appears Philadelphia will be without their top wide receivers and All-Pro right tackle. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been sacked seven times and has thrown four interceptions on the season.
With a depleted receiving core, the Buccaneers need to shut down the run and make the offense one-dimensional. If they can do that, get consistent pressure on Hurts, and make him make mistakes the Bucs should win this game.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-2
Buccaneers 23, Eagles 20
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
After three games played, we’ve seen three different versions of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 1, the offense looked like a juggernaut. Week 2, the defense played lights out. Week 3? The Bucs were embarrassed on both sides of the ball by an inferior opponent. So the question is, which version of the Bucs will show up vs. Philadelphia?
Tampa Bay’s iOL is going to have their hands full trying to slow down Jalen Carter and Baker Mayfield needs to remain calm under pressure. I expect a better performance from both of those spots on Sunday against a banged-up Eagles squad.
It won’t be easy, but I think the Buccaneers bounce back and avoid losing two straight games at home to get to 3-1.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-2
Buccaneers 24, Eagles 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Broncos a week ago. There’s going to be a bit of fire behind their play. The playoff rematch gives Tampa Bay a solid chance to bounce back against the Eagles.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-1
Buccaneers 21, Eagles 18
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Bucs are banged up and seeking redemption. The Eagles are banged up and looking for balance. I’m taking the coaching staff I have more faith in, and that one resides in Tampa.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-1
Buccaneers 28, Eagles 21
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
Welp, life comes at you fast in the NFL. A week after taking down the Detroit Lions on the road, the Buccaneers were dominated at home by the winless Denver Broncos. It wasn’t pretty as a rookie quarterback Bo Nix diced up a shorthanded Tampa Bay defense while Baker Mayfield was thrown to the turf time and time again.
There’s no time for the Buccaneers to lick their wounds with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town. The Eagles are facing adversity of their own but bounced back last weekend with a come-from-behind win against the New Orleans Saints.
This will be Philadelphia’s first trip to Tampa since being blown out in the playoffs last year. I’m expecting a gritty game between two playoff contenders but I’ll take the Eagles in the rematch by a slim margin.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-1
Eagles 20, Buccaneers 17
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3)
