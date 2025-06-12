Can the Buccaneers have a top 10 offense in 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense in 2024 was one of the best in the league. Under the direction of Liam Coen, the Bucs offense went from an average unit in 2023 under Dave Canales to a top 5 unit under Liam Coen, with major improvements coming in the running game.
Last year, the Bucs' offense ranked third in overall offense (399.5 ypg), third in passing offense (250.4 ypg), fourth in rushing offense (149.1 ypg), fourth in scoring offense (29.5 ppg), fourth in red zone offense (66.7%), and first in third down offense (50.9%).
With the steady rise to one of the NFL's elite offenses, Tampa Bay will look to carry over that momentum into 2025.
The Buccaneers return all of their starters from a season ago, and NFL.com's Gennaro Filice sees this as a major factor for why they will be the second-best offense in the entire league in 2025.
There are plenty of potent offenses across the league. The Buffalo Bills take the top spot according to Filice, and the Buccaneers hold off the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions for the second spot.
Despite welcoming in their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons, there shouldn't be a ton of worry that things will digress drastically.
Everything starts up front for the Bucs, who own one of the more cohesive offensive lines in the country, anchored by their tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke. After that, Baker Mayfield has enjoyed great success since arriving in Tampa Bay. Last season, he had the best year of his career and is seen as a dark horse MVP candidate this upcoming season.
The Buccaneers' running game blossomed with the three-headed attack of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker. This unit will once again be asked to lead the way for the offense, being utilized in different ways to open up the pass for Mayfield.
The Bucs still have veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver. However, they added to their wideout room by drafting Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson in the NFL Draft. Add in the threat of always-reliable tight end Cade Otton, and the promise of Devin Culp in his second season, and the Bucs' offense is the most well-rounded in the NFL.
