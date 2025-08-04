Ex-Buccaneers WR released from 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always searching for ways to add depth to the roster. During the middle of the 2024 campaign, the franchise brought in former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, placing him on the practice squad for the remainder of the season.
After signing Callaway to a reserve/futures contract in January, the Buccaneers elected to release him in April. Recently, Callaway landed another opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the team has decided to cut him just a few days later.
That leaves the veteran pass-catcher looking for a landing spot in the middle of training camp. A reunion is unlikely to take place in Tampa as the Buccaneers have 13 wide receivers on the roster.
Marquez Callaway Could Bring Proven Experience To Another Team
Callaway began his professional career with the New Orleans Saints, joining the team as an undrafted free agent.
From 2020-22, Callaway appeared in 42 games and made 17 starts, catching 83 passes for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. He actually recorded a career-high six receptions for 112 yards in New Orleans' 9-0 victory against Tampa Bay on December 19, 2021.
The Saints chose not to retain Callaway after the conclusion of the 2022 season. That led him into a spin cycle.
Callaway had short stints with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. He returned to New Orleans in November of 2023 but once again wasn't signed following the end of the season.
That led Callaway to the Pittsburgh Steelers but he was cut early in training camp. Callaway briefly reunited with the Saints, who released him ten days later. Finally, he made his way to the Buccaneers.
Over the last two seasons, Callaway has only appeared in five games. He's in danger of falling out of the league entirely.
Preseason Information For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are less than a week away from playing a football game.
Tampa Bay will kick off its preseason slate in Raymond James Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 9.
