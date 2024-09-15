Buccaneers vs. Lions: Time, TV, Predictions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to start their season off 2-0 when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions in a rematch of last year's divisional-round playoff game. The Lions are coming off a close victory to start their season against the Los Angeles Rams while the Bucs are coming off a blowout win vs. the Washington Commanders.
The Buccaneers and Lions are both dealing with some injury issues and will look for backups to step up in their absence. Here is everything you need to know for how to watch today's matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buccaneers at Lions Kickoff Time
Ford Field
Detroit, Michigan
Sunday, September 15th, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
READ MORE: Keys To Cannon Fire: Buccaneers At Lions
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
I went on record during Hear the Cannons this week and said that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a strong shot at beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. That still remains the case, although I still think that with all the injuries the Bucs have suffered and with three centric pieces in Antoine Winfield Jr., Luke Goedeke and Calijah Kancey already confirmed as OUT for the game doesn't make it any easier.
Ultimately, the Lions are healthier and had a bit of a tougher opener to their season to get them prepared to take on the Bucs in Week 2. With the game being at Ford Field along with the factors above, I will give the edge here to the Lions, albeit in a dog fight till the very end.
Lions 24, Buccaneers 23
