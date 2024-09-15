Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers vs. Lions: Time, TV, Predictions

All your information for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first road game of 2024 vs. the Detroit Lions.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reaches for the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to start their season off 2-0 when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions in a rematch of last year's divisional-round playoff game. The Lions are coming off a close victory to start their season against the Los Angeles Rams while the Bucs are coming off a blowout win vs. the Washington Commanders.

The Buccaneers and Lions are both dealing with some injury issues and will look for backups to step up in their absence. Here is everything you need to know for how to watch today's matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers at Lions Kickoff Time

Ford Field
Detroit, Michigan
Sunday, September 15th, 1:00 PM EST

TV Channel

FOX - Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

READ MORE: Keys To Cannon Fire: Buccaneers At Lions

Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

I went on record during Hear the Cannons this week and said that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a strong shot at beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. That still remains the case, although I still think that with all the injuries the Bucs have suffered and with three centric pieces in Antoine Winfield Jr., Luke Goedeke and Calijah Kancey already confirmed as OUT for the game doesn't make it any easier.

Ultimately, the Lions are healthier and had a bit of a tougher opener to their season to get them prepared to take on the Bucs in Week 2. With the game being at Ford Field along with the factors above, I will give the edge here to the Lions, albeit in a dog fight till the very end.

Lions 24, Buccaneers 23

Full Staff Score Predictions

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

