Former FSU Football WR accepts invite to Buccaneers rookie minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht once again put together a solid NFL Draft. They were able to hit on a couple of wide receivers, which brought reliability and explosiveness into the room while also hitting major areas of need on defense, specifically along the defensive line and in the secondary.
While the Bucs were able to address areas of need, they didn't go after an inside linebacker who can be effective in coverage as well, so they likely will ride with what they have there or look elsewhere to try and strengthen this weakness.
Once the draft ends, teams frantically look to add to their roster via the undrafted free agent pool of collegiate talent, and Tampa Bay will be bringing in a once-promising prospect in wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., who played his final season with the East Carolina Pirates.
Wright Jr. began his career at West Virginia, where he had two solid seasons from 2020-21 before ultimately deciding to transfer to Florida State, where he believed he would get further exposure and development to become a highly sought-after draft pick.
In a crowded wide receiver room at FSU, Wright Jr. couldn't quite replicate what he did at WVU before he suffered a scary car accident that left him with a broken fibula that knocked him out for the remainder of the season.
2023 would be the only season Wright Jr. spent in Tallahassee as he entered the transfer portal once again, this time ending up at East Carolina. Wright was able to bounce back from his catastrophic leg injury and returned to his old production from his time at WVU, posting 54 catches for 556 yards and eight scores during his final collegiate season with the Pirates.
The Bucs must like what they saw from Wright Jr., and he will now have the chance to prove himself to the team as well as other teams in the hopes of making a roster to continue his football career.
