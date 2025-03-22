Former Buccaneers offensive player signs with Arizona Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing a depth piece on the offensive line in free agency.
Many believed that the Buccaneers would try to keep one of their depth guards, Royce Newman, in free agency, but that didn't end up being the case. Newman signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, which leaves the Buccaneers a bit lacking at guard depth heading into the 2025 season. Newman played for the Green Bay Packers prior to Tampa Bay.
Newman didn't end up playing too much — he was inactive for nine games and active for seven but didn't play. That being said, he was a part of Tampa Bay's depth on the offensive line, and that depth has gotten considerably thin with his departure. The Bucs also lost center Robert Hainsey to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with two backup linemen now gone, Tampa Bay will need to pick up some more additions on the interior after shoring up the exterior by bringing in swing tackle Charlie Heck.
The Bucs do still have guard Elijah Klein, who they drafted late last year, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Jason Licht do so again this year with Newman's departure. Be it either the draft of free agency, Tampa Bay should look to bolster an offensive line that is already one of the best in the NFL.
