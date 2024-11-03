Key Matchups to Determine Bucs vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like all teams, spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end — to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are eleven players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are faced with a variety of challenging circumstances as they look to get back on track vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead on Monday Night Football. If they are able to win these matchups, it will go a long way toward putting them in a position to win the game.
Liam Coen vs. Steve Spagnuolo
Despite losing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, first-year Bucs’ OC Liam Coen still managed to design a game plan that resulted in his offense putting up 26 points vs. the Falcons. Coen has been masterful all season, and his play sequencing combined with his utilization of various motion concepts has allowed the offense to really take off in what has also been a career year for his quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Isn't Leaning on Super Bowl Win Over Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL yet Patrick Mahomes has more interceptions than touchdowns. How can this be? Well, the Chiefs' defense has proven to be one of the most complete groups in the league, and a lot of that can be attributed to the influence of defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.
Spags has developed a reputation for being one of the most diverse, aggressive, and unpredictable defensive coordinators over the course of his career. Having won four Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator — three with KC — it isn’t a stretch to consider him amongst the greatest defensive coordinators of all time.
If Liam Coen can find success with a depleted group of playmakers against one of the best Steve Spagnuolo defenses we’ve seen, not only would it go a long way toward helping the Buccaneers upset the Chiefs, but it would go a long way toward earning the talented young OC the national respect he deserves for the job he’s done this season.
Bucs DTs vs. Chiefs IOL
Tampa Bay’s entire defensive line was practically non-existent last week in a crucial game against Atlanta. In terms of outside pass rushers, the combination of YaYa Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Chris Braswell simply hasn’t been getting the job done. That means that the combination of Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall is going to need to find a way to disrupt Patrick Mahomes. As a group, they possess power, agility and length with each player’s individual skillset providing a perfect complement to the others.
The tough thing about this matchup with the Chiefs isn’t just that Mahomes’ elite ability to navigate a dirty pocket while keeping his eyes downfield to extend plays, but also the fact that the group of interior offensive linemen in front of him may be the best in the business. Creed Humphrey (C), Joe Thuney (LG), and Trey Smith (RG) are all at or near the very top of their respective position groups in terms of consistency and performance. Those three players may be the most underrated players in the entire league, let alone on the Chiefs.
Although the Bucs’ IDL will have their hands full trying to disrupt the pocket to get to Mahomes, they certainly have the size, athleticism, and ability to do it — even against what is probably the best group of interior offensive linemen in the NFL.
READ MORE: BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Still Weary of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Despite 'Down Year'
• Buccaneers Listed As Trade Candidate For Former Pro Bowl Cornerback
• Two Buccaneers Named to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team
• Chiefs HC Praises Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Ahead Of MNF Matchup