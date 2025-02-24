New mock draft has Buccaneers trading back to acquire additional picks
We spend a lot of time predicting what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might do once the NFL draft rolls around at the end of April. The majority of those predictions center around the team's first overall pick, which will be the19th selection in this year's draft.
That is, if Buccaneers GM Jason Licht decides to stay put.
READ MORE: Top cornerback options for Buccaneers in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Like all other NFL teams, the Buccaneers have a variety of different positions they would like to address in the NFL draft, but not enough picks to do it. That's why the opportunity to trade back is one that provides plenty of appeal, depending on how a particular team sees the draft, and which players/positions they are most focused on.
Pro Football Focus recently published a mock draft which has the Buccaneers doing exactly that.
Instead of making their selection at 19, PFF has the Bucs trading the pick to the L.A. Rams in exchange for the 26th overall selection, as well as an additional third rounder (pick 100). In this instance, the Rams made the trade to move up for Michigan's talented pass-catching tight end, Colston Loveland.
With the Bucs sitting near the bottom of the first round after making the trade, they then used the 26th overall selection to take Georgia edge rusher, Mykel Williams.
"Tampa Bay gains an extra pick from the Rams and picks up a versatile, high-ceiling player in Williams. While he still needs to develop as a pass-rusher, Williams would help a Buccaneers edge unit that had just one player grade above 60.0 in run defense last season."
Prior to the most recent College football season, Mykel Williams was projected as a likely top-10 pick based on his exceptional physical profile and athletic gifts. That said, Williams didn't wreak as much havoc during the season as many draft evaluators had expected. As a result, Williams could very likely see himself slip down to the bottom of the first round.
Whether or not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would actually have any interest in potentially selecting this player, we do not know. But the idea of Bucs GM Jason Licht trading back in order to acquire additional draft capital is certainly a possibility.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs reveals hilarious in-game exchange with NFL legend J.J. Watt