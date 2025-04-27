New Buccaneers UDFA signing immediately becomes heaviest player in NFL history
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson as an undrafted free agent.
Watson is a 6'4", 464 pound senior from Plant City, Florida, who had 20 total tackles for the Gators this past season. Despite his limited usage, Watson was the 53rd-ranked DT on Dane Brugler's draft guide 'The Beast'. Tom Pelissero reported the deal, which includes $50K guaranteed as well as a $20K signing bonus.
At 464 pounds, Desmond Watson officially becomes the heaviest player in NFL history. Prior to him signing this contract with the Buccaneers, the heaviest NFL player of all time was Aaron Gibson at 410 pounds. Not only does Watson surpass that lofty number, but he's 129 pounds heavier than Chicago Bears' legend Refrigerator Perry.
It didn't take long for people to consider the possibility of Watson becoming a potential solution to the Philadelphia Eagles' 'tush push' play, which has been so successful in short-yardage situations for the Super Bowl champs over the past several years.
Howard's overwhelming mass could certainly be advantageous for the Buccaneers on expected running downs. His impact would become that much more daunting when you consider he would be lining up next to one of the NFL's most dominant run stuffers, Vita Vea, who is listed at 347 pounds.
It's yet to be determined whether or not Howard will get much of an opportunity with the Buccaneers, let alone make the roster, but his presence on the roster would certainly provide the Bucs with a unique lineup option on the defensive side of the ball.
