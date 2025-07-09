Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield touted as 'best bet' in NFL prop wager
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2025 season now that training camp is on the horizon.
Outside of ushering in the new faces, the Bucs will be gearing up for another season with a new offensive coordinator.
Liam Coen left the Bucs this offseason for the head coaching job in Jacksonville with the Jaguars, and in turn, Tampa Bay hired from within, promoting Josh Grizzard to OC. Despite the change at OC, things should look familiar to what we saw last season, albeit with some wrinkles.
The roster will stay the same, as long as injuries don't affect that leading up to the regular season, with some new blood mixed in. This means that quarterback Baker Mayfield will have his normal host of weapons to perhaps once again have a career year.
Baking a best bet
With not much changing for Mayfield, it's no wonder that Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan sees him as the best bet for the Buccaneers to win a season player prop, taking Mayfield to throw for over 4,000 yards once again at +135 odds according to FanDuel.
"Mayfield has done nothing but succeed while joining the Buccaneers, eclipsing 4000-plus passing yards in his first two seasons," MacMillan wrote. "The loss of Coen shouldn’t have a dramatic effect, as the new offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, was the team’s pass game coordinator last year. Mayfield shouldn’t skip a beat."
As MacMillan points out, Mayfield has flourished since dealing with a ton of adversity and making his way to Tampa Bay. He has only continued to up his numbers under new coordinators each season as well, and is seemingly a perfect fit for the type of offense the Bucs will once again be running in 2025.
Mayfield easily eclipsed that number last season after barely reaching 4,000 passing yards the year before, and his two seasons as a Buc are the only two seasons he has gotten there. There isn't a reason to believe he can't once again hit that mark with the slew of weapons he has around him.
Mayfield is a gunslinger by nature, so he is going to put the ball up plenty in a fast-paced offense. While the yards will undoubtedly be there, Mayfield will have to work on fixing his turnover problem if the Bucs hope to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
