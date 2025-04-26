Buccaneers fourth-round pick preaches effort, work ethic and love for football
Although it didn't happen in the first round like many expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added to their pass rush in the draft with the selection of David Walker out of Central Arkansas with their fourth round pick (121st overall).
Walker was highly productive throughout his career playing for the Bears in the United Athletic Conference. Although he lacks the length of a prototypical edge rusher and will turn 25 in June, Walker is a compact, powerful rusher who takes great pride in his effort and relentless style of play.
In her first media availability shortly after being drafted, Walker discussed a variety of topics, including his 'secret to success' as a football player.
“Summer after summer, that’s the thing, me and my OLB coach, we worked on the small details. The things that people miss. I think just refining those tools helped me every year… So I’m going to keep doing that.”
When asked what separates him from other prospects, Walker referenced his effort as one of the key ingredients, “I’d say my effort. Just running to the ball, chasing down a ball from the back side." He continued, "My pass rush, too. I’d say I have instincts of when to go in and when to go out. I just love ball.”
Walker opened some eyes at the Senior Bowl, where he had the opportunity to match up against some of the best offensive linemen in the country. He reflected on the takeaways from that experience.
"Just going there and showing that I belong, it was a good feeling. Boosted my confidence showing that I can compete with these guys and that I can play at the next level," Walker said.
We also asked Walker about whether he's excited to join the group of outside linebackers he'll be playing with in Tampa Bay, and he certainly was.
“It’s exciting, like you said. Haason Reddick, man he’s had crazy years. And Yaya [Diaby], man, he’s just a stud!" Walker proclaimed. "So being able to go into that room and just learn from those guys and get under their wing and see how they cooperate and how they lead themselves on the field and off the field, I feel like it’s going to be big for my game.”
Even though he played at a smaller school, it's important to note that David Walker had plenty of believers heading into this year's draft.
Although it took a little longer than expected, it appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found an excellent pass rusher in the draft with the selection of David Walker. Just because it didn't happen in the first round doesn't mean he isn't destined for greatness as a member of the Buccaneers. If he does reach his full potential, based on what he said after being drafted, it will be because of his effort, work ethic, and love for the game of football.
