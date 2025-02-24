Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a decision to make regarding veteran offensive lineman
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a key decision this offseason regarding the future of reserve offensive lineman Robert Hainsey.
Buccaneers coaches have relied on Hainsey’s versatility to provide depth across the interior of the offensive line, particularly at center.
Tampa Bay must now determine whether his experience and reliability warrant bringing him back or if they should look elsewhere for reinforcements.
Robert Hainsey, a third-round selection in 2021, while not a full-time starter in 2024, remained a valuable asset.
"Hainsey's time in the lineup came sooner than expected" after Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a career-ending knee injury in 2022," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers writer Scott Smith. "Over the next two seasons he helped ease the pain of the loss of Jensen, whose knee injury that August would eventually lead to the end of his career."
Tampa Bay remained relatively healthy along the offensive line in 2024, leading Hainsey to contribute in a reserve role while making just one start. However, his impact was undeniable when called upon. His lone start came in a Week Six matchup against New Orleans, where he helped anchor a dominant performance. "In a 51-27 blowout win, the Buccaneers set an all-time single-game franchise record with 594 yards of offense, of which 277 came on the ground," Smith reported.
As he enters free agency, the question remains: Should the Buccaneers re-sign Hainsey? He offers depth, making him an asset for any team. However, with a tight salary cap and competition for roster spots, Tampa Bay must weigh whether retaining him is the best move.
