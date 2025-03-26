Buccaneers select chess piece Texas Longhorns' cornerback in latest mock draft
Things have been quiet around Tampa Bay despite the Buccaneers earning praise for what they have been able to do with their free agent haul this offseason. While not being splashy and going all-in like some other teams, the Bucs will be bringing back their entire starting offense from a season ago and have also added to their defense filling holes and depth along with an interesting high-risk, high-reward player in outside linebacker Haason Reddick.
Free agency is starting to wind down, and even with signings still happening, the focus has now turned mostly towards the upcoming NFL draft that is under a month away from kicking off from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Many have the Buccaneers tabbed to take another linebacker or edge rusher in the first round like Alabama's Jihaad Campbell, but according to Pro Football Focus's latest mock draft, they have the Bucs building up their secondary with versatile All-American cornerback out of Texas Jahdae Barron.
"The word “versatile” gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes."
Interestingly, PFF has Barron as being able to play at all levels of the secondary and that could be something that would fit well into the Buccaneers' defense. Todd Bowles loves to have players that can play many facets in his defense and Barron exemplifies that despite playing the majority of his career at the nickel position.
Last season, opposing quarterbacks had a 34.2 passer rating when targeting Barron which is well below a passer rating if the quarterback were to throw every time into the ground. His innate ability to utilize the combination of skills such as route recognition, physical play, and footwork has moved Barron into one of the draft's best at his position.
Barron plays well in the zone compared to man-to-man coverage, an area the Bucs struggled in this past season, and is seen as a starting-caliber corner in the next couple of years.
Barron likely wouldn't be pressed into a starting role immediately playing outside, but if the Bucs were to grab him at 19 they could shuffle around their secondary between the safety and nickel position to give him more playing time if he can earn it in training camp. And interestingly enough, NFL.com has Barron's comparison to current Buccaneers' nickel cornerback Tykee Smith.
