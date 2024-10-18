Bucs Slowly Getting Healthier Ahead of Ravens Matchup
Much of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report is status quo, but a few players are getting a bit healthier.
The four players that were not participating on Thursday — CB Jamel Dean (Hamstring), TE Payne Durham (Calf) and WRs Mike Evans (Hamstring) and Kameron Johnson (Ankle) all were non-participants. Johnson was spotted in a boot at practice, but Evans was working off to the side with trainers and the general feeling is that he will play on Monday vs. the Ravens. We won't know for sure until Saturday, however, when Todd Bowles reveals who will be out and who will be questionable.
In the meantime, though, a few players are getting healthier. Four players were upgraded from limited to full — OLB Chris Braswell, DB Christian Izien, WR Trey Palmer and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. all were full participants on Friday. Palmer is dealing with a concussion and must clear protocol in order to return against the Ravens, and every other player should be in the mix for Monday.
The Bucs are getting healthier after a rough stretch at the beginning of the season, and they'll certainly need the extra players. The Ravens boast one of the best offenses in the NFL and should be a tough team to manage on Monday night.
