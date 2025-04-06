Bucs star believes he was overlooked in 2024 because of one key thing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled on the defensive side of the ball in 2024. Much of that had to deal with a lack of depth, but it also was caused by poor coverage play and a lackluster pass rush.
The Bucs have struggled to develop their edge players over the past couple of seasons, but it seemed that they had found a needle in a haystack with third-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby.
Diaby, who was a terror during his time at Louisville, saw sparing snaps his rookie season but played enough to gain people's attention to the tune of 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble on his way to finishing fifth in the defensive rookie of the year voting.
Diaby's role expanded during his sophomore campaign last year, but he wasn't quite able to accumulate the sack numbers he did the season prior, only notching 4.5 in 2024.
Diaby recently made an appearance on the Pewter Report podcast, in which he acknowledged the sack numbers weren't there but also stood on business by stating that he improved in the other categories that count for edge rushers.
“Besides the sack numbers, I feel like I made major growth in every other category,” Diaby said. “I just want to thank myself and congratulate myself on that part, you know? I know for sure the sack part is going to come.”
There was an obvious drop-off when it came to Diaby's sack numbers, but he did get back to the opposing quarterback, collecting 20 quarterback hits last season while also generating 65 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.
Diaby is well aware that he would like to improve his sack totals heading into the 2025 season and will likely have many more opportunities this upcoming season after the Bucs acquired Haason Reddick in free agency. However, Diaby continued to explain that he got overlooked last season despite showing improvement in other facets of the game.
“I feel like it gets overlooked because when people search up your name, they go straight to sacks because you’re an edge rusher,” Diaby said. “All of the other statistics really don’t show unless you actually search for it. I feel like I improved a lot in everything, run defense and my pass rush ability improved drastically.
“Sometimes the game is a game of inches, you can get there, but if you don’t take the quarterback down, you don’t get the sack. I’m proud of myself, that’s what I told myself toward the last couple of weeks. I was just saying how proud I am of myself. The sack number wasn’t where [I wanted it] at, but I just let go, let loose, and it helped me out a lot.”
It is clear that Diaby understands he needs to finish plays, but getting in the backfield to begin with is the first step. Diaby excelled in that area last year and knows that the sacks will come as long as he continues to persist, not putting too much pressure on himself and just playing the game loose and with the passion that he has.
As mentioned, the Buccaneers have improved at their edge rusher position by letting Joe Tryon-Shoyinka walk in free agency and the signing of Reddick, but they could look to continue to add to this room in the upcoming NFL draft while also paying close attention to the other levels of the defense as well.
