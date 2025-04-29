Todd Bowles eyes immediate impact from Buccaneers' rookie corners
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a point to reinforce their secondary during the 2025 NFL Draft — and head coach Todd Bowles has made it clear why.
After a stretch of injury-plagued seasons in the defensive backfield, the Buccaneers targeted a fix with two youthful, athletic cornerbacks.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison in Round 2 and Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish in Round 3. Both players recently turned 21 and bring speed, ball production and upside to a unit that Bowles believes needed an injection of talent and durability.
“It was important for us to get some corners,” Bowles said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, per JoeBucsFan.com. “We had a lot of injuries the last two years at that position. We were banged up and we needed more production, ball production that way. And we think we found two corners that can come in and play and help us right away with [Jacob] Parrish and with [Benjamin] Morrison.”
Morrison, who was widely projected as a potential first-round talent before injuries pushed him down the board, offers elite ball skills and instincts — something the Buccaneers have sorely lacked in key moments. Parrish, meanwhile, emerged as a shutdown presence at Kansas State with quick feet and fearless play.
Bowles emphasized that these additions go beyond just depth. With seasoned veterans like Jamel Dean returning, both Morrison and Parrish are expected to compete right away. Bowles sees value in having a hungry young core pushing everyone in the room.
“That speaks a lot because we didn’t have a lot of depth to begin with,” Bowles noted. “I’m fired up for the competition across our defense.”
As Tampa Bay looks to bounce back on defense in 2025, the spotlight will be firmly on these rookies — not just to provide support, but to make an impact early. With Bowles known for developing defensive backs, Morrison and Parrish may be walking into the perfect situation to thrive.
