Buccaneers wide receiver corps a group to watch in training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are deep at the wide receiver position, and it has turned into their bread and butter.
The Bucs' receivers help the team become one of the best in the league and that's expected to continue in the upcoming season.
NFL.com writer Michael Baca praised the Bucs' receiving corps going into the season.
Bucs receivers will lead the way
"With Mike Evans leading the way, Chris Godwin's health and potential return to form is the first item to monitor. The Bucs are hopeful the veteran WR will be ready for Week 1 after a brutal ankle dislocation disrupted a fantastic season in 2024, but the club seems to be prepared either way. That's where the head-scratching begins," Baca wrote.
"Tampa selected Emeka Egbuka with the 19th-overall pick and the Ohio State product seems poised for the slot role, especially with Godwin's guidance. Jalen McMillan came on strong late last season and is in line for more playing time in Year 2. Add in veteran Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer and seventh-rounder Tez Johnson to the mix and therein lies a good problem to have for the Bucs."
The Bucs are hoping to find some more success in the upcoming season, but they won't be able to achieve that without the receivers.
Luckily for Tampa, the team has so many great wideouts that can make an impact, so there won't be much of an issue in regards to that.
The Bucs play their preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tennessee Titans.
