Will Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin play against the 49ers?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unsure when star wide receiver Chris Godwin would return in 2025 following a traumatic injury to his ankle last season against the Baltimore Ravens.
It was speculated over the offseason that Godwin had suffered a setback in his rehab from that injury, but to everyone's surprise, he returned sooner than many would have thought, making his return to the NFL gridiron in the Bucs' Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Godwin has looked a bit rusty since his return to action, as to be expected, but it appears that he will miss his first game since returning as he deals with a fibula injury that has kept him out of practice all week, putting his availability against the San Francisco 49ers in serious doubt.
Chris Godwin OUT vs. 49ers
Following Sunday's exciting victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Godwin could be seen limping in the locker room. His non-participation in practice told enough of the story that he will not be playing this week against the 49ers, as they want to take every precaution necessary to make sure Godwin is ready for the long haul.
READ MORE: NBA Hall of Famer gives high praise to Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield
Godwin hasn't been a world beater since his return, only nabbing six receptions for 52 yards over two games. He has looked fluid in his movements and every bit of what we come to expect from Godwin, but where he has fallen short is when it comes to catching the ball, as he has struggled at times to bring in catches that he normally would make.
With Godwin and Evans out for the contest, along with star running back Bucky Irving, the Bucs and QB Baker Mayfield will have to lean heavily on rookie Emeka Egbuka once again while the rest of the offensive skill players will be asked to step up while down yet another playmaker.
The Buccaneers have dealt with their fair share of injuries to start the season, but they are hopeful some of the negative news starts changing tides into positive news, with some of these guys set to return sooner rather than later. The Bucs have been resilient enough to battle through the adversity that their injuries have brought to get to 4-1, but they will have to keep that up if they hope to continue stacking wins as they enter the middle portion of the season.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign familiar running back
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers starter seen in sling ahead of 49ers game
• Super Bowl champion believes Buccaneers rookie could be next Ja’Marr Chase
• Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp calls out ex-teammate over team criticism
• Buccaneers rookie does something no NFL player in history has ever done