Falcons’ Pursuit of Bucs Offensive Coach Could Impact Mike Evans’ Retirement Decision

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released coaches as they seek to turn things around following their disappointing 2025 season.

With the hunt for their next offensive coordinator underway and the recent hiring of Danny Smith from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buccaneers could also be looking to fill another role on the coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons have reached out to Buccaneers wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon for an interview for their open offensive coordinator position.

The Falcons have submitted an offensive coordinator interview request for Buccaneers wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, sources tell @CBSSports.



McClendon Climbs the Ranks

Georgia receivers coach and pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

McClendon began his coaching career with his alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs, before taking on roles at South Carolina and Oregon. He returned to Georgia, where he forged his name as a well-respected offensive staff member as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. His impact on the Georgia offense was undeniable, with the offense routinely ranking high in total offense and scoring, which helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship in 2022 and earn McClendon the National Recruiter of the Year award.

Following the 2023 season in Georgia, McClendon was then hired as the Bucs' wide receivers coach, where he would get to work with the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Impact on Buccaneers, Mike Evans' Retirement Decision

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McClendon has been great since he arrived in the NFL. He has helped the Buccaneers' wide receivers overcome injuries and still perform at a high level, along with helping develop young wideouts like Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka to some of the best rookie seasons in Tampa Bay history.

His tangible ability to succeed with what is given to him is undaunted, and his added ability to connect with young players and develop them only adds to why he is viewed as one of the league's up-and-coming coaches.

The impact of losing McClendon would be widely felt across the Bucs' organization, but it could have an impact on star wideout Mike Evans' decision to either retire or continue playing.

While the two have only worked together for a couple of seasons, McClendon's departure could bring concerns for Evans over what type of relationship he would have with his new position coach, a 'why keep playing?' thought after losing a position mentor and the continuity that comes with that.

While McClendon's potential departure could contribute to Evans' decision, when combined with other factors such as injuries/health, team direction, and contract status, it ultimately wouldn't be the lone decision-maker. However, it's important to also note that Evans has previously publicly stated that his relationships and production matter to him.

If McClendon were to leave Tampa Bay for the Atlanta opening or another role, it could have a meaningful ripple effect, particularly if it signals instability in the receiver room's coaching. Ultimately, this forces the Bucs to make an A+ hire for McClendon's old role.

