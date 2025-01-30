Buccaneers block Jaguars HC Liam Coen from potentially poaching key staff member
As expected, it appears as though Liam Coen has been targeting some of his former colleagues from Tampa Bay to come join him in Jacksonville, where he is now the head coach.
As reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday evening, Jacksonville recently requested permission to interview Bucs offensive line coach Kevin Carberry for the same role in Jacksonville. However, the Buccaneers rejected that request.
Promotions to another team cannot be blocked, but a lateral move like this one can be, and it seems as if the Buccaneers decided to do just that.
It only makes sense that Coen would attempt to recruit some of his old staffers to Tampa Bay. The fact that Carberry was one of the first is not surprising in the least. Coen brought Carberry with him to Tampa Bay when he assembled his staff as the newly hired offensive coordinator a year ago, so there's obviously a pre-existing relationship and level of trust that exists between the two coaches.
Even more important though is the fact that Carberry did a tremendous job in his first season with the Buccaneers. Under Carberry's guidance, the Bucs OL play took a huge step forward. According to PFF, the Buccaneers had the third-best offensive line in the entire league, earning an impressive 90.3 pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2024.
The Bucs also took a huge step forward in the run game under Carberry, improving from one of the least productive rushing teams in the league over the past several seasons into one of the NFL's best last year.
Unfortunately for Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars, they would need to provide Carberry with a promotion from his current role as a position coach in order to interview him without permission from his current team.
Based on the contentious manner in which Liam Coen left Tampa Bay just a week ago and the valuable contributions Carberry made to the Bucs' OL unit last season, it's no surprise that Jason Licht and the Buccaneers' front office declined the Jaguars' request.
