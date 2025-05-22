Buccaneers, Glazer family send condolences to Colts and Jim Irsay's family
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL are gearing up for the next stage of the offseason.
The offseason has been full of thrilling moments, from free agency, the NFL Draft, undrafted free agency and, most recently, schedule releases. However, amongst the excitement of football gearing up to return, there is sad news to report.
Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay, passed away in his sleep Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65. The news shocked many, as it was out of the blue and not expected for someone so young and so active in his role and the community.
Many took to social media to offer their condolences to the Colts and the Irsay family, including former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who spent time with Irsay as the Colts' quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and interim head coach.
READ MORE: The disrespect continues for star Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Arians' sentiment was followed by the Buccaneers' owners, the Glazer family, in offering their condolences to the Colts organization, the Irsay family and all those who are impacted by his passing.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Jim Irsay. Jim was deeply devoted to his beloved Colts franchise and extremely committed to the entire Indianapolis community. Jim's passion for football was always on display and his many enduring contributions have helped shape our game and the NFL. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, and all those impacted by his passing," the Buccaneers wrote on social media.
Irsay is one of the most well-known owners across the league. His energetic character permeated throughout the Colts' organization and was a hit amongst fans of the NFL, even if they weren't Colts fans.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers exec, current Raiders GM explains Tampa Bay's drafting success
Irsay was instrumental in bringing a Super Bowl to Indianapolis, and his impact on the organization and city goes deeper than just on the field.
Irsay worked his way up through the ranks of the Colts system, beginning as a ball boy and eventually becoming the owner in 1997. His work ethic is unmatched and he was always heavily involved in the community.
There are plenty of owners who can try and replicate what Irsay was able to do in Indianapolis, but there will never be anyone who has meant more to not only a single franchise but the NFL as a whole. Rest in peace, Mr. Irsay.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' vote on Eagles 'tush push' rule revealed
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Arizona Cardinals sign former Buccaneers starter
• Buccaneers can continue to stop Eagles' famous 'tush push' play
• Buccaneers star makes hypothetical Olympic flag football dream team
• New Buccaneers DB Shilo Sanders has a message Tampa fans will love