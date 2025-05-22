Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers, Glazer family send condolences to Colts and Jim Irsay's family

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent a heartfelt message to the Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay family amongst the passing of owner Jim Irsay.

Caleb Skinner

Jim Irsay speaks as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings in 2021.
Jim Irsay speaks as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings in 2021. / Jenna Watson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL are gearing up for the next stage of the offseason.

The offseason has been full of thrilling moments, from free agency, the NFL Draft, undrafted free agency and, most recently, schedule releases. However, amongst the excitement of football gearing up to return, there is sad news to report.

Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay, passed away in his sleep Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65. The news shocked many, as it was out of the blue and not expected for someone so young and so active in his role and the community.

Many took to social media to offer their condolences to the Colts and the Irsay family, including former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who spent time with Irsay as the Colts' quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and interim head coach.

Indianapolis Colts owner and ceo Jim Irsay holds the 2006 Super Bowl XLI trophy.
Indianapolis Colts owner and ceo Jim Irsay holds the 2006 Super Bowl XLI trophy. / IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Arians' sentiment was followed by the Buccaneers' owners, the Glazer family, in offering their condolences to the Colts organization, the Irsay family and all those who are impacted by his passing.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Jim Irsay. Jim was deeply devoted to his beloved Colts franchise and extremely committed to the entire Indianapolis community. Jim's passion for football was always on display and his many enduring contributions have helped shape our game and the NFL. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, and all those impacted by his passing," the Buccaneers wrote on social media.

Irsay is one of the most well-known owners across the league. His energetic character permeated throughout the Colts' organization and was a hit amongst fans of the NFL, even if they weren't Colts fans.

Irsay was instrumental in bringing a Super Bowl to Indianapolis, and his impact on the organization and city goes deeper than just on the field.

Irsay worked his way up through the ranks of the Colts system, beginning as a ball boy and eventually becoming the owner in 1997. His work ethic is unmatched and he was always heavily involved in the community.

There are plenty of owners who can try and replicate what Irsay was able to do in Indianapolis, but there will never be anyone who has meant more to not only a single franchise but the NFL as a whole. Rest in peace, Mr. Irsay.

