Bucs News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Receives Vote in ESPN QB Rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe in QB Baker Mayfield. And while some fans, pundits and media outlets don't necessarily believe in him quite as much, others are far more willing to give him a little credit for revitalizing his career in Tampa Bay.
ESPN has been going through a series of position rankings as training camp approaches, and their most recent rankings come at the quarterback position. And while Mayfield wasn't in the top 10 (or even an honorable mention, for that matter), he was given a vote by one of the many scouts, executives and coaches who help vote on the rankings.
He is one of two QBs to get a vote and not appear in the top 10 or the honorable mentions of the list next to Arizona Cardinals QB and fellow Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Honorable mentions Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence all made it over him, making Mayfield the 17th or 18th QB listed, give or take.
The ranking is not dissimilar to where we had Mayfield in our own QB rankings, placing him 20th. And while not even making the honorable mentions here may seem like more of an insult than praise, the fact that Mayfield is even getting considered as a Top 10 QB by somebody shows just how far he has come from his stint in Carolina to where he is now.
Mayfield will take first-team reps this offseason without having to worry about a competition and he'll get to prove his worth (and his three-year, $115 million contract) when the Bucs begin the regular season against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.
