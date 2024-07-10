Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Teaming Up With ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
When you're Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady, you don't become known for your maniacal preparation practices on accident.
The same way Brady attacked getting ready for his NFL life is the same way the Buccaneers champion is getting ready for his broadcast life.
And the best way to go from Tampa Bay arm to sports world mouth is to exercise that part his body just like he would any other. Through deliberate practice and repetition. And his next preseason matchup will come against one of the strongest mouths in the media landscape, Stephen A. Smith.
"Two of the biggest names in sports are set to collide at Fanatics Fest NYC on Friday, August 16th as the festival’s main stage will host “True Grit with Tom Brady hosted by Stephen A. Smith,” according to a posting by Awful Announcing. "An exclusive discussion featuring the NFL’s most decorated quarterback and one of sports media’s most influential voices."
According to the post, the conversation will be a, "no-holds-barred exchange," between Brady and Smith as they share, "unfiltered opinions and passionate debates."
Brady became known during his time as an NFL quarterback as the inspiration behind (if not the straight-up catalyst) for several rule changes and was no stranger to shouting an official into submission on gamedays.
In this, it sounds like the future Hall of Famer will be going toe-to-toe with a seasoned veteran in his new landscape with no officials, and really no rules, to protect him. Bold move given Smith's reputation for saying just about anything, factual or not, to try and win an argument.
There won't be any tuck rules or late hits in this one, but there will probably be plenty of buzz-worthy moments and reason to watch if you're into that sort of sports 'conversation'.
