5 Key Takeaways From Day 2 of Buccaneers Joint Practice With the Jaguars
No pads for Day 2
Joint practices are often pretty aggressive, and as a result, both teams decided to take it a little easier on Day 2. This wasn't a padded practice, so there was less hitting in the trenches and pass breakups tend to be a bit harder. Starters aren't set to play in Saturday's preseason game, so a few of these players need some rest before hitting again in a live-game scenario on Saturday.
Brian Thomas Jr. continued to cook the secondary
WR Brian Thomas Jr. had some mixed reviews coming out of LSU, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary probably thinks pretty highly of him. He once again put the torch to Tampa Bay's secondary, catching a deep ball touchdown over S Kaevon Merriweather and CB Tykee Smith early in practice and he got behind the secondary in numerous other scenarios. He could have a big year, but Tampa Bay should probably think about how it approaches deep threats going forward.
Turnovers finally come... for Tampa Bay's offense
There weren't any picks thrown on Day 1, but there were three thrown on Day 2 — and all of them were from the Buccaneers. QB Baker Mayfield threw a pick to S Andre Cisco at the beginning of practice, and QB Kyle Trask threw two picks to Jaguars CB Erick Hallett. The first one came when Trask threw a ball behind TE Ko Kieft, and the second when a ball got batted at the line and Hallett ended up under it.
It's camp, so turnovers don't always mean too much, but the Buccaneers will probably want to clean those up anyway going forward.
Kyle Trask and Trey Palmer make a connection
The big splash play of the day was when Kyle Trask floated a deep ball to WR Trey Palmer, who got behind the defense for a deep ball score. In what Palmer is attempting to make his signature move, he threw the ball high in the air in celebration.
Head coach Todd Bowles was less impressed when asked about this play in particular: "It would have been a great play if [Trask] wasn't sacked."
Run defense shines
Run defense has always been a pride of Tampa Bay's defense, but it faltered a tad on Wednesday with a few splash plays here and there. That wasn't the case on Thursday, as the Buccaneers defense tightened down and didn't allow any big scampers from players like Travis Etienne in the backfield.
There were no pads on, so take that how you will, but it was a nice change of pace from Wednesday and a further testament to Tampa Bay's defensive line.
