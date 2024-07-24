Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Safety
Training camp is upon us for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is safeties.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Running Back
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tight End
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tackle
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Guard
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Center
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Tackle
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Outside Linebacker
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Inside Linebacker
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Nickel Cornerback
Starters
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Coming off an All-Pro season and earning the largest contract in NFL history for a defensive back, Winfield Jr. is locked and loaded for another outstanding season in 2024. While some players will rest on their laurels after signing such a record-breaking contract, Winfield Jr. outlined several areas where he is looking to improve when speaking after signing his deal. With a motivated Winfield Jr. paired up with his former running mate, Jordan Whitehead, the Bucs' safety room is amongst the best in the league.
Jordan Whitehead
You don't know what you got 'till it's gone. The same can be said for Jordan Whitehead, who the Bucs have tried to find a replacement for over the last three seasons. Alas, he now returns to the Bucs and returns a more well-rounded player, adding a better understanding of the game to go with improved coverage skills. Running next to Winfield Jr. will only help his game when he enters the box as teams will have to respect the back end of the field, allowing Whitehead to do what he does best — hit.
Backup
Kaevon Merriweather
Merriweather was thrust into action last season as an undrafted free agent and even started two games for the Bucs and didn't look out of place. Iowa has a habit of putting out smart, well-rounded, versatile safeties and Merriweather proved to be just that. Playing primarily strong safety in college, he is being cross-trained at free safety this offseason to increase his value to the team. If an injury occurs, the Bucs are in good hands with Merriweather filling in.
READ MORE: New List Disrespects Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Puts Team Bottom Half of NFC South
Vying For A Spot
Rashad Wisdom
Wisdom signed with the Bucs after going undrafted this year and has made some solid strides throughout the offseason. He started 57 games at UTSA, racking up 314 career tackles, 13 for loss four sacks, five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 15 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He's unlikely to crack the 53-man roster but will be in play for a potential practice squad spot.
Marcus Banks
Banks started his career at Alabama playing three seasons there before transferring to Mississippi State for his final two seasons. He was a starter for his final collegiate season and racked up 51 tackles. While he didn't have much production throughout his career, he has impressed in offseason work and head coach Todd Bowles mentioned him as someone he was excited to see in pads. He'll compete with Wisdom for what is likely a spot on the practice squad.
Summary
The Bucs have arguably the best safety tandem in the league. Winfield Jr. is an ascending talent, while Whitehead is the perfect complement to his game. The depth is lacking behind Merriweather but the team has been cross-training Christian Izien and Tykee Smith at the position as well. This is one of the strongest position groups on the team and should be a stellar group for the Bucs in 2024.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Nickel Cornerback
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Offensive Line Change Will Be a Major Storyline at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Announces Retirement
• Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Player in 2024
• Two 'Under-The-Radar' Buccaneers Who Could Shape The 2024 Season