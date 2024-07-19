How Hot is Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles' Seat Heading into 2024?
Oddsmakers in Las Vegas are always trying to turn as much a profit as they can, and sports betting has been an institution for years (and is now being further integrated into sports itself). There's plenty to bet on during the offseason, and one of those things in the football realm is just how long an NFL head coach will last.
BetOnline has their odds out for which NFL coach will be fired first (not which coaches will be fired in general). Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles is tied for seventh on the list with 10/1 odds, the second NFC South coach to be mentioned behind Dennis Allen at 7/1.
Bowles' deficiencies as an NFL head coach have been noted by fans and pundits alike, but it remains unlikely that he'd be the first NFL head coach fired this offseason. Bowles has never not won the NFC South during his tenure as a head coach, and he reached the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs last year with a team that was at one point 4-7.
It probably wouldn't be beneficial to his case to end up 4-7 again, and with a tough schedule this year, the team will really have to show their worth heading into every game. Bowles has the locker room's support and the support of the team's front office, however, so it may not be the wisest move to bet against him when it comes to the upcoming season.
Bowles and his team will kick off the season when the Bucs play the Commanders to start the year on Sept. 8.
