Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Named Top 5 Athlete of All Time by ESPN
Tom Brady is one of the greatest competitors in sports history, and while he made most of his legacy in New England with the Patriots, he's also one of the most beloved players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.
Brady annexed the Bucs into his own personal legacy when he played for them for three years from 2020-22 and won his seventh Super Bowl ring with them, and that legacy will be remembered for years to come. The former Bucs signal-caller recently got a huge honor, as ESPN ranked their Top 100 athletes of all time — and Brady came in fifth, right behind LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams and Michael Phelps.
Here's what writer Mike Reiss had to say about the GOAT:
"When Brady was asked which of his seven Super Bowl rings was his favorite, he was fond of answering: 'The next one.' That sums up the player whom Bill Belichick referred to as the 'ultimate winner' who often played his best when the stakes were highest. Belichick noted how Brady entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick 'with little to no fanfare' and left 'as the most successful player in league history.' Said Belichick: 'His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike.'"
Brady's last Super Bowl ring came with the Buccaneers in 2020, when he helped lead Tampa Bay to a 31-9 victory and give the Bucs their second franchise ring. He'll remain enshrined in sports history for years to come, and he made some of that incredible legacy while wearing red and pewter for the Buccaneers.
