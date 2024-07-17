Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Tackle
Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the defensive tackle position.
Starters
Vita Vea
After notching 12 sacks over the last two seasons, Vea has slimmed down this offseason by working with former Buccaneer Ndamukong Suh with hopes of eclipsing double digits for the first time in his career. Make no mistake about it, Vea still looks big, but he hopes shedding some excess weight will help him be faster and avoid the nagging injuries he's suffered over the years. With the younger and quicker Calijah Kancey next to him, teams won't be able to focus on stopping Vea, which could lead to added production for the veteran nose tackle.
Calijah Kancey
Kancey missed mostly all of training camp last season and the first four games of the season, but when he returned he made his presence felt immediately. The first-round pick finished his rookie campaign with more sacks (4) than Warren Sapp, Gerald McCoy and Vea did in their rookie years. Kancey is healthy and now has a full NFL offseason under his belt, which should lead to an even better sophomore campaign in 2024.
Logan Hall
Hall really started to come on late last year after a slow start. His run defense was notably better and while he didn't get to the quarterback often, his position on the field does a lot of the dirty work. Hall has spent the offseason working on his pass-rush ability and aims for double-digit sacks this year. If he can get half of that and continue to improve his run defense the Bucs will be in good shape.
Backups
Greg Gaines
Gaines re-signed in the offseason and gives the Bucs a solid backup nose tackle when Vea needs a breather. His sack production dropped from the season prior, but he still provides quality snaps as a backup lineman.
William Gholston
Gholston is back for his twelfth season with the Bucs, and while the production has taken a dip, he still remains a versatile defensive lineman who can start in a pinch and can be a mentor to the younger players on the roster.
Vying For A Spot
Mike Greene
Greene made the Bucs roster out of training camp last season after joining the team as a tryout player the year prior. He notched his first career starts last season but missed the final six games of the season and the playoffs due to injury. He is the favorite to make the roster if the Bucs keep six defensive linemen, but he will have to turn in a good camp with other players behind him pushing for his spot.
C.J. Brewer
Brewer joined the Bucs last season after a successful stint in the XFL in 2022. He was waived during cutdowns but joined the Bucs practice squad and signed a futures deal to return this season. He'll compete for the final roster spot and a chance to remain with the team either on the 53 or practice squad.
Judge Culpepper
Joining the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Culpepper is a legacy player with his dad playing with the Bucs from 1994-99. Though Culpepper might have gotten the opportunity due to Brad's legacy with the Bucs, he certainly has earned it. The second-generation player impressed through OTA's and Minicamp with multiple pressures and would-be-sacks and has a real opportunity to potentially crack the 53-man roster.
Eric Banks
Banks entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Rams. He bounced around between the Cardinals, Lions, and Chargers playing in six games with four career tackles. The 6'5", 275-pound defensive lineman profiles as a defensive end in the Bucs scheme and will need a strong showing in camp to unseat Gholston as the primary backup to Hall. He could be a practice squad consideration with a solid camp.
Earnest Brown
Brown spent the last two seasons with the Rams and has played in 12 career games with three starts. He's racked up nine tackles in those contests and could be a dark horse candidate to earn a spot on the roster.
Lwal Uguak
Uguak played his college ball at TCU and spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Playing in all 18 games, he racked up 16 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections. The native Canadian could land a spot on the practice squad with a good camp.
Summary
The Bucs look set with their top five defensive linemen in Vea, Kancey, Hall, Gaines, and Gholston with a potential sixth spot up for grabs. Last season, the Bucs carried six defensive linemen, but with three practice squad elevations and changes to the kickoff rules they could elect to keep just five and carry an extra linebacker. It will be one of the more interesting positions to watch as far as roster construction goes as the Bucs play a lot of nickel as it is with just two down linemen. I still think they keep six, which would put Greene and likely Brown and Culpepper in a battle for the final spot.
