NFL Defensive Coordinator Trashes Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield didn't have a lot of people believing in him when he signed a one-year deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.
Judging by the one-year contract it's no stretch to say the Buccaneers themselves weren't exactly filled to the brim with confidence that the two would be a longterm fit either.
It only took one year of solid play, another NFC South Division title, and an appearance in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to convince Tampa Bay they wanted Mayfield to lead their team for at least three more years, agreeing to a $100 million extension this offseason.
Mayfield may be a $100 million man now, and he's certainly gaines some league-wide respect for his play last season, but he's not done enough for everyone it would appear.
In his quarterback tiers article published on Monday The Athletic's Mike Sando brings Mayfield up eight spots from 2023, third most of any in the league, but also reports at least one NFL defensive coordinator isn't buying the hype.
"He can sling it," the coordinator said according to Sando. "If he is coached well and he feels good, he is a good system quarterback. He can get rolling and make some plays. He doesn't scare me. With some of those 2's, you are like, 'Oh, s--t, I have to do something to stop them.' I don't feel that with Baker. He's a guy where we can play our stuff and be fine."
Those '2's' the coordinator is referring to are quarterbacks in Sando's second-tier of players in the league. Mayfield is in Tier 3 which the writer describes as, "a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best."
Players at the bottom of Tier 2, who do scare the anonymous coordinator apparently, include Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
Time will tell of course, and we don't know who the coordinator is, but perhaps if Mayfield and the Bucs secure another division title despite the 'Oh, s--t' worthy Cousins being in Atlanta the tune will change a little more.
