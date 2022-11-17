The Arizona Cardinals are entering make-or-break territory with their schedule.

The Cardinals began their season with a dismal 2-4 record, but thanks to sluggish starts around the division (and entire NFC), they still somehow find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Yet Arizona needs to start piling wins, and fast.

Their newest opportunity will come against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and although the pendulum will swing in either direction, Arizona knows they need to win the majority of the games left on the schedule.

With seven regular games remaining, we decided to use ESPN's Football Power Index (because computers are never wrong, right?) to determine the rest of Arizona's schedule.

Here's how the second half of their year panned out:

ESPN's FPI Predicts Rest of Schedule

Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL)

49ers FPI: 3.7 (7th) The 49ers are favored by nearly everybody heading into this matchup, and they sure are playing good football as of late. Can the Cardinals pull off an upset? Oddsmakers and the discrepancy between their rankings in the FPI suggest otherwise. FPI predicted winner: 49ers Cardinals' cumulative record: 4-7 Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers Carmen Mandato - Getty Images Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL) Chargers FPI: -2.6 (26th) Despite their sick uniforms (look good play good) and immense talent on both sides of the ball, the Chargers have failed to really do anything. Many believe that's due to poor coaching, a common feeling shared for some within the Cardinals' fan base. Here, the Cardinals appear to be the better team, heading into their bye with some hope. FPI predicted winner: Cardinals Cardinals' cumulative record: 5-7 Week 14 vs. New England Patriots Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL) Patriots FPI: 0.0 (15th) This matchup could swing either way with both teams being so close together. Can Kliff Kingsbury out-coach Bill Belichick? Will home-field advantage play any part on Monday Night Football? With a slight edge, the Patriots emerge from State Farm Stadium with a big win on primetime. FPI predicted winner: Patriots Cardinals' cumulative record: 5-8 Week 15 at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL) Broncos FPI: -4.5 (28th) Traveling to the Mile High City, the Cardinals appear to be somewhat strong favorites in this matchup. Will the familiarity with Russell Wilson pay dividends? Even on the road (where Arizona has thrived, for what it's worth), the Cardinals are expected to get the job done. FPI predicted winner: Cardinals Cardinals' cumulative record: 6-8 Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL) Buccaneers FPI: 2.9 (9th) The Buccaneers have looked like two different squads this season. We've seen Tampa Bay play tremendous at times, while flat out failing to meet expectations at other times. Who will emerge victorious on this Christmas Day meeting? ESPN's FPI says Tampa. FPI predicted winner: Buccaneers Cardinals' cumulative record: 6-9 Week 17 at Atlanta Falcons Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL) Falcons FPI: -2.9 (19th) The Cardinals close out the season with two road games, the first of which comes in the beautiful Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Yet that's been the lone point of attraction for the Falcons, who again stare a high draft pick in the face. Arizona seems like the more talented team on paper, and ESPN's FPI agrees. FPI predicted winner: Cardinals Cardinals' cumulative record: 7-9 Week 18 at San Francisco 49ers Cardinals FPI: -0.5 (16th in NFL) 49ers FPI: 3.7 (7th) In the second round of this matchup, not much looks to change. San Francisco still holds the advantage here. FPI predicted winner: 49ers Cardinals' cumulative record: 7-10

The Cardinals finish the rest of the schedule by going 3-4 to finish with an overall record of 7-10, missing the playoffs and heading back to the drawing board.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Kliff, Kyler Address Eno Benjamin's Departure

Cardinals Provide Injury Updates on Seven Key Players

Cardinals Massive Underdogs to 49ers

Marquise Brown Designated to Return From IR

What is Trey McBride's Fantasy Football Outlook?