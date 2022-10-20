Skip to main content

Cardinals to Open Roof Thursday Night vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing with the roof open when kickoff comes for Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

The Arizona Cardinals sent out the following advisory:

"Based on the current weather forecast, the roof at State Farm Stadium is expected to be open for Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

"Fans are encouraged to plan and dress accordingly.

"ARRIVE EARLY: Because kickoff against the Saints is at 5:15 PM on a weekday, fans are also reminded to plan for increased traffic and are strongly encouraged to arrive early."

Both the Cardinals and Saints currently sit at 2-4, and a win would put them right back in the mix for the division race. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New Orleans has already ruled out Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore and Adam Trautman. The Cardinals will be without Rodney Hudson, Darrel Williams, Dennis Gardeck, Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown. 

Can the Cardinals pull off a win at home for the first time in almost a calendar year? We're 24 hours from finding out. 

All Cardinals is giving away a FREE signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey to celebrate his return! Subscribe to our YouTube page and leave a comment on this video for your chance to win.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Five Cardinals Ruled Out vs. New Orleans 

Cardinals Favored vs. Saints

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Saints

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks on Return to Field

Kyler Murray Opens Up on Getting Hopkins Back, Losing Hollywood

Three Major Saints Doubtful vs. Cardinals

Marquise Brown Tweets After Injury

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Dennis Gardeck
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Five Cardinals Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Arizona Cardinals Give Injury Updates to Three Starters

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Arizona's Playoff Window Closing Quickly, Says B/R

By Donnie Druin
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Arizona Cardinals Host New Orleans Saints

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins Talks Return
Analysis

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks for First Time Since Suspension

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Talks Gaining Hopkins, Losing Marquise Brown

By Donnie Druin
Jarvis Landry Michael Thomas
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin