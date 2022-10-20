Cardinals to Open Roof Thursday Night vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals sent out the following advisory:

"Based on the current weather forecast, the roof at State Farm Stadium is expected to be open for Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

"Fans are encouraged to plan and dress accordingly.

"ARRIVE EARLY: Because kickoff against the Saints is at 5:15 PM on a weekday, fans are also reminded to plan for increased traffic and are strongly encouraged to arrive early."

Both the Cardinals and Saints currently sit at 2-4, and a win would put them right back in the mix for the division race.

New Orleans has already ruled out Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore and Adam Trautman. The Cardinals will be without Rodney Hudson, Darrel Williams, Dennis Gardeck, Justin Pugh and Marquise Brown.

Can the Cardinals pull off a win at home for the first time in almost a calendar year? We're 24 hours from finding out.

